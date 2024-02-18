Palworld Player Discovers Huge Exploits That Make the Game Easier

A Palworld player has discovered not one, but two huge exploits that make the game easier. And rather than keep these secrets to themselves in pursuit of becoming the number one Palworld player in the world, they have shared the pair of exploits over on the game's Reddit page, where they have been garnering lots of attention. The one involves butchering your pals, the other involves riding them.

The first exploit allows Palworld players to butcher their favorite little pals for loot but have their pals survive the ghastly ritual. In other words, the days of choosing loots of pals is over. The second exploit involving mounting your pal after petting them while climbing a wall. Why would you do this? Well, it lets you complete dungeons in a minute that is why.

Of course, these are both exploits. They are not part of the game design, which means they will eventually be fixed, especially now that they have garnered substantial attention. When they will be fixed, we don't know. Could be tomorrow. Could be next month. Pocketpair -- the developer behind the game -- is a small team, and thus they've been slow to fix various issues with the game. In other words, these exploits could be available for a while.

Sometimes developers will track down those who use exploits and punish them, but this typically happens in competitive games and we don't suspect Pocketpair would waste the resources doing this. That said, beware of the possibility before you use either of these exploits. And also remember, by the time you are reading this they could have been fixed already, but at the time of writing this, they both very much work. If you are wondering how the Palworld player figured either of these things out, your guess is as good as outs.

