Palworld Players Hope These 2 Features Are Added Soon

Palworld has become the breakout hit to start 2024, racking up massive sales numbers despite only being in early access. Because Palworld is still in active development, Pocketpair and its community can work together to add new features to the survival game. While no major features have been added yet, Pocketpair's roadmap proves that it's more than ready to add new features players are begging for. Recently, one Reddit user posted their idea for two new features they'd like to see introduced into Palworld, and the community responded with nearly universal praise.

Palworld Community-Suggested Features

The two new features that have fans excited come from a Reddit user who goes by Unhappy_Panic_1875. These features are exciting because they're both relatively simple additions that make a ton of sense for Palworld. The first suggestion Unhappy_Panic has is to let players move furniture. Currently, if Palworld players want to redecorate, they have to destroy the furniture they've placed and rebuild it. Fans are hoping Pocketpair listens to this suggestion and lets them move furniture around their game world without many restrictions.

Unhappy_Panic's second idea also has to do with moving items around without destroying them. Essentially, they want Pocketpair to let players upgrade their foundation to a stronger material using a hammer. Currently, if you want to upgrade your base's materials, you have to tear it down and start over. It would make things much easier if players could use something like a hammer to upgrade their base whenever they have the necessary materials.

Fortunately, both of these upgrades are common sense additions for Palworld. That doesn't mean Pocketpair will add them anytime soon, but the popularity these ideas are getting on Reddit makes that much more likely. Either way, it would be surprising if these features weren't added to Palworld before it launches out of early access.

Palworld Roadmap

Speaking of improving Palworld during early access, the developers recently revealed the first roadmap for the game. While it's very much still subject to change, it shouldn't be too long before all of these additions are in Palworld. Currently, the team is focused more on stability, but soon, we'll start to see more substantial content additions. Here is the current roadmap:

Addressing Critical Issues

Currently, numerous bugs have been identified, and we are prioritizing fixing those.

Sometimes, the world date may experience rollbacks.

The loading screen may persist when trying to load into worlds.

...and so on.

Improvements to Implement ASAP

Key configuration improvements.

Improvements to base Pal AI and pathing.

Planned Future Updates

PvP

Raid Bosses (End-Game Content)

Pal Arena (PvP for Pals)

Steam-Xbox Crossplay

Various Xbox Feature Improvements

Server Transfers and Migrations

Improvements to the Building System

New islands, Pals, Bosses, and Technologies.

Palworld is available now on Xbox Series X/S and PC.