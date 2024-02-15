Palworld Players Want These Missing Features Added ASAP

Palworld has become the smash hit of early 2024. The survival game from developer Pocketpair has been selling like hotcakes, surpassing all but one game on Steam's concurrent player count in its first few days on the market. While the hype is somewhat surprising given how relatively unknown the developer was beforehand, Palworld has shown well in its trailers over the last few years. After all, it's hard to not get fans excited when you show them "Pokemon with guns." One fan has recently gone back through those old trailers to find features that they hope come to Palworld in future updates.

Palworld Fan Finds Potential New Features in Old Trailers

The player who dug through the old footage to find potential new features goes by Unhappy_Panic_1875 on Reddit. They posted 20 images showing off different things that popped up in Palworld trailers over the years that they'd like to see come to the game in the future. They claim these features were "removed" and may return, but it's probably more accurate to assume that many of these things were never actually intended for the final release.

Remember, game companies make early trailers that include things that don't make it in all the time. That's doubly true when you're working with a relatively small developer on an unknown project like Palworld. For example, one of the things Unhappy_Panic wants to be added is an "advanced Pengullet building system." Most likely, that was just made for the trailer to give fans an idea of what Palworld would eventually look like. When you consider what that feature would actually do in the game, it's not much more than a visual, meaning Pocketpair is unlikely to pursue it further than the trailer.

That said, there are several potential features we could see added from these old trailers. That includes a rideable cart, village destruction, a sniper rifle with a scope feature, a lasso to immobilize Pals, a fighting arena, and fishing. It also wouldn't be too surprising if Pocketpair adds things like the "bad guys hideout" if they add more of a story to Palworld. Finally, the rocket ship might seem out of place with where the game is now, but it's certainly possible Pocketpair might introduce some type of space-based gameplay as they continue to iterate during early access.

What's Next for Palworld

While we don't know exactly when Palworld is going to start adding new features, we did get an early roadmap for early access. This will likely shift over the coming months, but Pocketpair has given fans a rough idea of what to expect from the future. Here's the current Palworld roadmap:

Addressing Critical Issues

Currently, numerous bugs have been identified, and we are prioritizing fixing those.

Sometimes, the world date may experience rollbacks.

The loading screen may persist when trying to load into worlds.

...and so on.

Improvements to Implement ASAP

Key configuration improvements.

Improvements to base Pal AI and pathing.

Planned Future Updates

PvP

Raid Bosses (End-Game Content)

Pal Arena (PvP for Pals)

Steam-Xbox Crossplay

Various Xbox Feature Improvements

Server Transfers and Migrations

Improvements to the Building System

New islands, Pals, Bosses, and Technologies.

Palworld is available now on Xbox and PC platforms.