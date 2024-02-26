Palworld Getting Custom Xbox Series S Console and Controllers

Since releasing last month, Palworld has been a major success story. The game has been particularly popular on Xbox Game Pass, where it had the biggest third-party launch in the service's history. Xbox is celebrating that success with an all-new sweepstakes, where a winner can receive a custom Xbox Series S with a stunning Palworld design. Alongside the system, they'll also be getting four custom Palworld controllers, each of which has a design inspired by one of the game's Pals. Last but not least, the winner will get a three-month subscription to Xbox Game Pass, where they'll be able to play Palworld!

Readers interested in entering the sweepstakes must follow Xbox on Twitter and retweet the Tweet embedded below.

Imagine playing Palworld on THIS



Follow and RT with #PalworldXboxSweepstakes for a chance to win a custom Palworld Xbox Series S, 4 custom controllers, and a 3 Month Game Pass Ultimate Code.



Ages 18+. Ends 3/17/24.

Xbox Custom Consoles

Since launching the Xbox Series S and Xbox Series X in 2020, Microsoft has made a habit of holding sweepstakes for custom consoles. Sometimes these are related to video games (like we're seeing with Palworld), while other times we've seen designs based on movies. Back in November, the company revealed a custom Xbox Series X inspired by Wonka, and last summer saw a custom design based on the Barbie movie.

Naturally, some Xbox fans have been a little disappointed by the exclusivity of these releases! These custom designs make for great sweepstakes giveaways, but some would prefer it if the consoles were actually sold in stores or online. A few of these designs have made their way to sites like eBay over the years, but Xbox fans will have to pay a pretty penny if they want to get one.

The Success of Palworld

Palworld was released in early access on January 19th. Thus far, the game has only been made available on PC and Xbox, and was a day one release on Game Pass. Palworld quickly smashed Steam's concurrent player record for paid games, hitting a high of more than 2.1 million players. The game's popularity has cooled down a little bit since then, but it's still regularly attracting hundreds of thousands of players each day. That's significantly better than a lot of other recent games can claim, but some have suggested the data shows Palworld's appeal is starting to wane.

While pundits are speculating about how long Palworld can continue to keep the attention of players, developer Pocket Pair doesn't seem too concerned. Earlier this month, the game's community manager referred to that discourse as "lazy," given just how much the game has surpassed expectations. They also noted that the developers simply aren't in a position to quickly churn out new content just to keep up. When new content does come, hopefully it will be appealing enough to make any lapsed players jump back in.

