New NHL 24 Update Fixes Several Issues, Patch Notes Released
NHL 24 fixed a major boarding issues, added a ton of new jerseys, and more.
A new update is now live in NHL 24, bringing the hockey game up to version 1.3.0. The latest update includes a number of fixes and improvements, including some changes based on feedback from the community. Notably, a change has been made to the way that boarding penalties are sustained, and this should make things a bit closer to the real sport. A whole lot of alternative jerseys and uniforms have also been added, including a new option for the Anaheim Ducks. Full patch notes from the game's official website can be found below:
Gameplay
- Community Feedback: Boarding penalties are being called too often on shoulder checks that are too far away from the boards, or feel properly lined up.
- Improved the logic for Boarding Penalties by tweaking when Boarding Penalty logic is checked to be only the first few frames of the hit reaction, not the entire reaction.
Other Gameplay Fixes:
- Fixed an issue where Shoulder Checks and Push Checks on opponents without the puck may not be called interference if they were within close range of the puck carrier.
- Fixed a rare crash that could occur during EASHL 6v6 gameplay that could occur when shooting and getting hit.
- Fixed an issue which allowed users to warp the puck back to their stick after faking, then performing a lacrosse flip pass.
- Fixed an issue where a Timeout after a Penalty Shot whistle in EASHL 3v3 would not trigger correctly and provide the correct gameplay outcome.
- Fixed an issue which prevented a user to manually line change when playing Be a Pro on Hybrid Controls.
- Fixed an issue which allowed a user to avoid engaging in a fight by holding the Hip Check.
Presentation
- Flex Moments Update
- Celebration Selection
- Users now have the choice to perform Flex Celebration. Y/Triangle performs customized (WOC/ Signature) or random Flex. All other buttons will perform celebrations from the Gameplay camera (NHL '23)
- Auto celebrations (no button Pressed) for human players will result in a flex celebrations
- Flex Lighting
- Only goals scored by the home team will result in house lights coming down during Flex Moments.
- Lights down will only occur on goals that tie the game, or when the home team has the lead.
- Misc.
- House lights do not come down as much during lights-down Flex moments
- Removed volumetric spotlight effect
- Cameras
- Updated the True Broadcast (Legacy) cameras to better match real-life counterparts for all NHL teams
Franchise Mode
- Fixed issue where the Anaheim Ducks coach always appeared as a female in Franchise & Be A Pro
- Improved rookie signing logic will now include goalies
- Balanced trade values for prospects
Creation Zone
- Fixed an issue where the Home customization was displayed on the player while customizing the Away outfit and vice-versa in the World of Chel customization screen
World of Chel
- Fixed a crash that would occur when returning to the World of CHEL hub after creating a club
- Fixed a crash that rarely occurs when users were shooting in EASHL games.
- Fixed an issue where the wrong game mode was shown in the Dressing Room drawer for EASHL Club Finals
- Fixed an issue where users were able to View Battle Pass Rewards after being readied up in a dressing room.
- Fixed an Unexpected Error that would rarely occur when selecting play next game in Ones Eliminator.
- Fixed an issue where the Ice surface would be cleaned when seamless overtime begins in 3v3 Quickplay
- Fixed an issue where interference calls were not being made when the puck carrier is near the skater being interfered with.
- Fixed an issue where pausing the game and calling a timeout after a whistle for a penalty would result in the timeout not giving any stamina to the players
Hockey Ultimate Team
- UI Fixes on Game Setup screen
- Fixed an issue where some shots weren't being registered in Objectives 2.0 and HUT Moments
- Fixed an issue where one handed deke goals in HUT Rush were not registering
- Fixed an issue where lacrosse deke shots were not registering
Uniforms
The following uniforms have been added or updated in NHL 24
NHL
- Anaheim Ducks Anniversary Third
ECHL
- Atlanta Gladiators Third
- Greenville Swamp Rabbits – Third
- Idaho Steelheads – Third
- Kalamazoo Wings – Third
- Norfolk Admirals – Third
- Rapid City Rush – Third
- Wichita Thunder – Third
- Worcester Railers – Third
- Canadian Hockey League
- Red Deer Rebels – Third
DEL
- Adler Mannheim – Home, Away and Third
- Augsburger Panther – Home, Away and Third
- Dusseldorfer EG – Home, Away and Third
- EHC Red Bull Munchen – Home and Away
- Eisbaren Berlin – Home and Away
- ERC Ingolstadt – Home and Away
- Fischtown Pinguins – Home, Away and Third
- Iserlohn Roosters – Home, Away and Third
- Kolner Haie – Home and Away
- Lowen Frankfurt – Home, Away and Third
- Nurnberg Ice Tigers – Home, Away and Third
- Schwenninger Wild Wings – Home, Away and Third
- Straubing Tigers – Home, Away and Third
- Wolfsburg Grizzlys – Home, Away and Third
SHL
- Timra IK – Home and Away
- Vaxjo Lakers – Home and Away
- HockeyAllsvenskan
- AIK – Home and Away
- Almtuna IS – Home and Away
- BIK Karlskoga – Home and Away
- Brynas IF – Home and Away
- IF Bjorkloven – Home and Away
- Mora IK – Home and Away
- Ostersunds IK – Home and Away
- Sodertalje SK – Home and Away
- Tingsryds AIF – Home and Away
- Vasterviks IK – Home and Away
National League
- EHC Biel-Bienne – Home and Away
- EHC Kloten – Home and Away
- EV Zug – Home and Away
- Fribourg-Gotteron – Home and Away
- Geneve-Servette HC – Home and Away
- HC Ajoie – Home and Away
- HC Ambri-Piotta – Home and Away
- HC Davos – Home and Away
- HC Lausanne – Home and Away
- HC Lugano – Home and Away
- Rapperswil-Jona Lakers – Home and Away
- SC Bern – Home and Away
- SCL Tigers – Home and Away
- ZSC Lions – Home and Away
It remains to be seen how players will react to these changes now that they're live, but hopefully they'll result in an overall stronger game. Following the update's announcement on Twitter, many fans took the opportunity to voice their unhappiness with NHL 24. Despite all of the fixes in today's update, players have listed a lot of issues that are still in the game. It remains to be seen whether EA can turn around opinion on NHL 24, but hopefully we'll see a lot more fixes in the coming weeks.
Are you excited to learn more about today's NHL 24 update? How do you feel about this year's game? Share your thoughts with me directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp or on Instagram at @Dachampgaming!