New NHL 24 Update Fixes Several Issues, Patch Notes Released

A new update is now live in NHL 24, bringing the hockey game up to version 1.3.0. The latest update includes a number of fixes and improvements, including some changes based on feedback from the community. Notably, a change has been made to the way that boarding penalties are sustained, and this should make things a bit closer to the real sport. A whole lot of alternative jerseys and uniforms have also been added, including a new option for the Anaheim Ducks. Full patch notes from the game's official website can be found below:

Gameplay

----

Community Feedback: Boarding penalties are being called too often on shoulder checks that are too far away from the boards, or feel properly lined up.

- Improved the logic for Boarding Penalties by tweaking when Boarding Penalty logic is checked to be only the first few frames of the hit reaction, not the entire reaction.

Other Gameplay Fixes:

Fixed an issue where Shoulder Checks and Push Checks on opponents without the puck may not be called interference if they were within close range of the puck carrier.

Fixed a rare crash that could occur during EASHL 6v6 gameplay that could occur when shooting and getting hit.

Fixed an issue which allowed users to warp the puck back to their stick after faking, then performing a lacrosse flip pass.

Fixed an issue where a Timeout after a Penalty Shot whistle in EASHL 3v3 would not trigger correctly and provide the correct gameplay outcome.

Fixed an issue which prevented a user to manually line change when playing Be a Pro on Hybrid Controls.

Fixed an issue which allowed a user to avoid engaging in a fight by holding the Hip Check.

Presentation

Flex Moments Update

Celebration Selection

- Users now have the choice to perform Flex Celebration. Y/Triangle performs customized (WOC/ Signature) or random Flex. All other buttons will perform celebrations from the Gameplay camera (NHL '23)

- Auto celebrations (no button Pressed) for human players will result in a flex celebrations

Flex Lighting

- Only goals scored by the home team will result in house lights coming down during Flex Moments.

- Lights down will only occur on goals that tie the game, or when the home team has the lead.

Misc.

- House lights do not come down as much during lights-down Flex moments

- Removed volumetric spotlight effect

Cameras

- Updated the True Broadcast (Legacy) cameras to better match real-life counterparts for all NHL teams

Franchise Mode

Fixed issue where the Anaheim Ducks coach always appeared as a female in Franchise & Be A Pro

Improved rookie signing logic will now include goalies

Balanced trade values for prospects

Creation Zone

Fixed an issue where the Home customization was displayed on the player while customizing the Away outfit and vice-versa in the World of Chel customization screen

World of Chel

Fixed a crash that would occur when returning to the World of CHEL hub after creating a club

Fixed a crash that rarely occurs when users were shooting in EASHL games.

Fixed an issue where the wrong game mode was shown in the Dressing Room drawer for EASHL Club Finals

Fixed an issue where users were able to View Battle Pass Rewards after being readied up in a dressing room.

Fixed an Unexpected Error that would rarely occur when selecting play next game in Ones Eliminator.

Fixed an issue where the Ice surface would be cleaned when seamless overtime begins in 3v3 Quickplay

Fixed an issue where interference calls were not being made when the puck carrier is near the skater being interfered with.

Fixed an issue where pausing the game and calling a timeout after a whistle for a penalty would result in the timeout not giving any stamina to the players

Hockey Ultimate Team

UI Fixes on Game Setup screen

Fixed an issue where some shots weren't being registered in Objectives 2.0 and HUT Moments

Fixed an issue where one handed deke goals in HUT Rush were not registering

Fixed an issue where lacrosse deke shots were not registering

Uniforms

The following uniforms have been added or updated in NHL 24

NHL

Anaheim Ducks Anniversary Third

ECHL

Atlanta Gladiators Third

Greenville Swamp Rabbits – Third

Idaho Steelheads – Third

Kalamazoo Wings – Third

Norfolk Admirals – Third

Rapid City Rush – Third

Wichita Thunder – Third

Worcester Railers – Third

Canadian Hockey League

Red Deer Rebels – Third

DEL

Adler Mannheim – Home, Away and Third

Augsburger Panther – Home, Away and Third

Dusseldorfer EG – Home, Away and Third

EHC Red Bull Munchen – Home and Away

Eisbaren Berlin – Home and Away

ERC Ingolstadt – Home and Away

Fischtown Pinguins – Home, Away and Third

Iserlohn Roosters – Home, Away and Third

Kolner Haie – Home and Away

Lowen Frankfurt – Home, Away and Third

Nurnberg Ice Tigers – Home, Away and Third

Schwenninger Wild Wings – Home, Away and Third

Straubing Tigers – Home, Away and Third

Wolfsburg Grizzlys – Home, Away and Third

SHL

Timra IK – Home and Away

Vaxjo Lakers – Home and Away

HockeyAllsvenskan

AIK – Home and Away

Almtuna IS – Home and Away

BIK Karlskoga – Home and Away

Brynas IF – Home and Away

IF Bjorkloven – Home and Away

Mora IK – Home and Away

Ostersunds IK – Home and Away

Sodertalje SK – Home and Away

Tingsryds AIF – Home and Away

Vasterviks IK – Home and Away

National League

EHC Biel-Bienne – Home and Away

EHC Kloten – Home and Away

EV Zug – Home and Away

Fribourg-Gotteron – Home and Away

Geneve-Servette HC – Home and Away

HC Ajoie – Home and Away

HC Ambri-Piotta – Home and Away

HC Davos – Home and Away

HC Lausanne – Home and Away

HC Lugano – Home and Away

Rapperswil-Jona Lakers – Home and Away

SC Bern – Home and Away

SCL Tigers – Home and Away

ZSC Lions – Home and Away

It remains to be seen how players will react to these changes now that they're live, but hopefully they'll result in an overall stronger game. Following the update's announcement on Twitter, many fans took the opportunity to voice their unhappiness with NHL 24. Despite all of the fixes in today's update, players have listed a lot of issues that are still in the game. It remains to be seen whether EA can turn around opinion on NHL 24, but hopefully we'll see a lot more fixes in the coming weeks.

