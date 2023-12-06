EA Sports FC 24 Dynasties Players: Leaked Cards, Start Date

With the Radioactive promo winding down in EA Sports FC 24, developer Electronic Arts is on the verge of dropping its next Ultimate Team promo. Many assumed we'd be getting two weeks of the event, but recent leaks are claiming that won't be the case. Instead, the rumors say that EA Sports FC 24 fans will be getting something called Dynasties Players. These players are connected by family, meaning you'll see brothers and sisters receiving boosted versions of their base cards. On top of that, we might be seeing some fathers joining in on the fun via Icons and Heroes.

EAFC 24 Dynasties Players Leaked Team

These leaks come from Fut Sheriff, who has quickly become the most prominent leaker in the EA Sports FC universe. While they have missed a time or two, they're track record is solid. You'll still want to take the players below with a grain of salt, but it's highly likely these are the players we're going to see when the Dynasty promo kicks off in EAFC 24.

Dynasties Players

Erling Haaland – Manchester City

Jonatan Braut Brunes – OH Leuven

Khephren Thuram – Nice

Marcus Thuram – Inter Milan

Reece James – Chelsea

Lauren James – Chelsea

Justin Timber – Arsenal

Quinten Timber – Feyenoord

Luca Zidane – Eibar

Daniel Maldini – Empoli

Deian Veron – Central Cordoba

Ianis Hagi – Rangers

Rivaldinho – Farul Constanta

Theo Hernandez – AC Milan

Lucas Hernandes – PSG

Rasmus Hojlund – Manchester United

Oscar Hojlund – Copenhagen

Dynasty Icons/Heroes

Zinedine Zidane

Paolo Maldini

Juan Sebastian Veron

Gheorghe Hagi

Rivaldo

This list will be updated as more players are added. Be sure to check back over the next few days to see which players have been added to the list. It's also important to remember that the leaks don't always include all of the players in Squad Building Challenges. There may be additional players coming to the promo team who aren't included in the list above.

EA Sports FC 24 Dynasties Players Leaked Start Date

Electronic Arts doesn't often miss a week of promos. With the Radioactive team leaving packs on December 8, you can expect the Dynasties team to hit that same day. More specifically, the Dynasties players will be in packs on December 9 at noon CT unless something major changes on EA's side. It's also important to note that EA usually likes to hold back a few players for a mini-release on Sundays, so some of the leaked players likely won't be available until December 10. On top of that, SBCs and Objective might drop during the next week which includes Dynasties players, so you may be waiting several days until the player you want is available. You just want to keep in mind that if there's a player listed above, it's highly likely they will eventually make it into the game.

EA Sports FC 24 is available now on PlayStation, Switch, Xbox, and PC platforms.