Nickmercs Says Hasan Is "Dead to Me" After His Comments About Dr Disrespect

There's been a lot of drama in the streaming community lately. Whether it's the unfolding battle between Kick and Twitch or the fallout of the Nickmercs Call of Duty skin controversy, there's a lot going on in the streamerverse part of the Internet. This is always the case, but recently it feels like someone turned the temperature up a bit. The latest drama involves popular Twitch streamer Hasan and popular YouTube streamer Dr Disrespect sharing blows. Both are no strangers to Internet beef, and both seem to not very keen on each other.

The feud began when during a recent stream Hasan took shots at Dr Disrespect for taking Nickmercs side during the aforementioned Call of Duty skin controversy. More specifically, Hasan took a shot at Dr Disrespect's very public incident of infidelity involving him and wife that took place several years ago. "He's more loyal to Nickmercs having his skin than his own wife," said the streamer.

As you would expect, Hasan has been catching some heat for the remark, with many slamming the often contentious streamer for taking things too far. And as you would expect, it especially did not sit well with Dr Disrespect, who called Hasan a "fat phony" in response and noted the Twitch streamer would never say something like that to his face.

The drama did not end there though. Seeing Hasan's comments, Nickmercs got involved during a recent stream, noting that Hasan, who says he used to be "pretty cool" with," is dead to him. For now, this is where the beef ends, but it's safe to assume Hasan will have something to say about either Dr Disrespect's rebuttal and Nickmercs' comments, if not both.

