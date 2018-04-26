Nier: Automata Half Off for a Limited Time

Nier: Automata was instantly met with an overwhelming amount of positive reviews when it first released, and with good reason! The tale was dark, twisted, and had multiple outcomes that just begged players to invest their time and their interest. For those that haven’t had a chance to check it out yet, there’s good news! For a limited time, the story-rich title is half off on Steam.

“NieR: Automata tells the story of androids 2B, 9S and A2 and their battle to reclaim the machine-driven dystopia overrun by powerful machines,” boasts the game’s official Steam listing. Though the dystopian narrative is nothing new, Nier: Automata brings something so unbelievably unique to this trope. The characters are investing, the progression fluid – there is definitely a lot to love about this title that came to both PC and PS4.

For a limited time, Nier: Automata is available on Steam for $24.99! Act fast, because this is a game that is definitely worth it.

“Humanity has been driven from the Earth by mechanical beings from another world. In a final effort to take back the planet, the human resistance sends a force of android soldiers to destroy the invaders. Now, a war between machines and androids rages on… A war that could soon unveil a long-forgotten truth of the world.”

Key Features: