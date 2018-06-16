NieR: Automata Nintendo Switch Version Could Still Happen, According to Devs

Now that NieR: Automata is officially coming to the Xbox One, it was only a matter of time before fans started talking about a potential Nintendo Switch port. A game like this would do wonders on the hybrid console from the Big N and apparently the developers realise that, even mentioning that a possible port could be down the line.

Square Enix held a stream during the E3 2018 festivities where director Yoko Taro, Yosuke Saito and Takahisa Taura talked about all things NieR and what the future will bring. The entire stream can be seen here, but the highlights regarding the Nintendo Switch were what we zeroed in on. Keep in mind though, that this conversation was very casual and should not be taken as a confirmation that a NieR: Automata Nintendo Switch version is on the way.

Videos by ComicBook.com

When Yosuke Saito was asked about a potential port, he started off by saying “Well, it’s not all on me to decide because PlatinumGames do take painstaking time to develop for each console.”

Yoko Taro himself chimed in laughing saying, “I want a Switch version, Taura-san! Give it to me!” From there the conversation devolved into talking about the general possibility as well as an estimated time of release, “Even if it does [happen], it might be about two years from now again.”

So far, no definitive news but there is hope and hope is pretty much all we have at this point. One thing is for sure, the NieR: Automata community is fierce and we have a feeling this is not the last we’ll hear about a port demand from loving fans!

For more about the game:

NieR: Automata tells the story of androids 2B, 9S and A2 and their battle to reclaim the machine-driven dystopia overrun by powerful machines.

Humanity has been driven from the Earth by mechanical beings from another world. In a final effort to take back the planet, the human resistance sends a force of android soldiers to destroy the invaders. Now, a war between machines and androids rages on… A war that could soon unveil a long-forgotten truth of the world.