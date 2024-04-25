Knuckles Brawls With a Villain Straight Out of a 90s Video Game in New Clip (Exclusive)

Knuckles will debut this week on Paramount+, and when it does, the show will feature its titular character battling it out with a whole bunch of enemies. In an exclusive clip provided by Paramount, Wanda Whipple (Edi Patterson) can be seen held hostage following a break-in. However, Wanda doesn't seem too intimidated, as her opponent looks like one of the villains from Streets of Rage or other '90s arcade games. Despite appearances, Wanda seems to be in over her head, but thankfully a certain red echidna is on hand to save the day! The clip can be found at the top of this page.

Wade Whipple (Adam Pally) is one of the main characters in the Knuckles show. Wade was introduced in the first Sonic the Hedgehog movie, where he was the deputy of Green Hills. Not only will the show offer a lot more information about Wade, it will also introduce multiple members of his family, including his sister Wanda. Wade isn't the only law enforcement officer in the family, as Wanda is an FBI agent. As we see in the clip, however, she can be just as bumbling as her brother!

Knuckles Release Date and Streaming Platform

Readers can get a lot more context for this clip by watching Knuckles, which is set to debut on Paramount+ on April 26th. The show's first season consists of 6 episodes in total, all of which will be released on the service the same day. At this time, we don't know if this will be the complete series, or if there will be a second season. In an interview with Paste Magazine earlier this month, Knuckles executive producer Toby Ascher said that there aren't "any closed doors on future television, future seasons of Knuckles, so everything is wide open."

A second season will likely depend on how audiences feel about the series! Knuckles currently has a 70% rating on Rotten Tomatoes among critics. In our review for the series, I gave the show a score of 4 out of 5, calling it "a wild ride worth taking, especially for fans of the Sonic films." That full review can be found right here.

Sonic the Hedgehog 3

While we don't know if Knuckles will get a second season just yet, the show's titular character will return to the big screen later this year in Sonic the Hedgehog 3. Releasing on December 20th, the movie will feature several returning cast members from the first two movies, including Ben Schwartz (Sonic), Jim Carrey (Doctor Robotnik), Colleen O'Shaughnessey (Tails), and of course, Idris Elba (Knuckles). The returning cast will also be joined by Keanu Reeves, who will be voicing the character Shadow the Hedgehog. At this time, details about the movie have been pretty slim, but that's to be expected for a movie releasing late in the year. With Knuckles debuting this week, hopefully the hype cycle will get started for the next Sonic film soon after!

Are you excited to check out Knuckles on Paramount+? What do you think of this clip? Share your thoughts with me directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp or on Instagram at @Dachampgaming!