MLB The Show 24 Diamond Dynasty Players to Invest in Ahead of Ratings Update #1

The first ratings update of the year for MLB The Show 24's Diamond Dynasty game mode is set to drop later this week. Not only will this patch shift the meta to more closely resemble what has been happening in the 2024 MLB season, but it will also alter the values of numerous Live Series players in one way or another. For those that receive the biggest upgrades to their overall rating, you might be able to flip them on the Diamond Dynasty marketplace to net yourself even more Stubs. In case you've never done this before in previous MLB The Show entries, what you're mainly looking to do at this moment is spend your Stubs on players that you think will receive big boosts to their overall rating in the coming days. For example, if a player is currently sitting at the Gold tier on this current patch but finds themselves reaching Diamond with this new update, their "Sell Now" rate will spike by hundreds or thousands of Stubs. This means that you'll be able to make more Stubs by selling them at their standard Sell Now rate compared to what you would purchase them for now. As usual with any player rating update in MLB The Show 24, though, there's no way to predict exactly which players will be getting improved. While we can obviously work off of what is happening in the current MLB, there's a certain level of randomness to how San Diego Studio chooses to tweak the roster from patch to patch. So if we happen to be off with some of the players we've suggested you invest in, don't blame us! We're just trying to guide you as best as possible. With all of that being said, here are 10 players that we think you should look to pour some Stubs into right now before this MLB The Show 24 ratings update hits on April 26.

Freddy Peralta - Milwaukee Brewers The Brewers might have traded Corbin Burnes in the offseason, but they haven't missed him at all thanks to Freddy Peralta's output. The new ace of the Brewers staff has put himself in early contention for the National League Cy Young award by striking out 33 batters and putting up a stellar 1.90 ERA and 0.76 WHIP. Other than one outing against the Mariners at the start of the year, Peralta has had a quality start in every appearance this season and shows no signs of slowing down. The primary reason why he's worth the investment in MLB The Show 24 is because he's not even a Gold tier player at the moment. Currently, Peralta sits at a 79 overall in Diamond Dynasty and will without a doubt be making the jump to Gold with this patch. Even though his card currently is selling around 800-900 Stubs, I think Peralta has the chance to leap all the way up to an 83 due to how well he's pitched in previous seasons as well.

Corbin Burnes - Baltimore Orioles Speaking of Corbin Burnes, he's definitely worth snatching up before this ratings update as well. Burnes hasn't skipped a beat in Baltimore so far and has 29 strikeouts to go along with a 2.76 ERA and 0.92 WHIP. As the season progresses, there's a high chance that Burnes will only continue to get better and is likely to end the year as one of the MLB's best pitchers. Currently, Burnes is sitting at the highest Gold tier in Diamond Dynasty and is an 84 overall. Given his strong start to the year and stellar performance in previous seasons, it's a near-certainty that Burnes will hit Diamond on this patch. Even though he might cost a bit more to purchase on the Marketplace, there's still a lot of Stubs to be made by loading up on Burnes.

Tyler Glasnow - Los Angeles Dodgers Sticking with starting pitchers, Tyler Glasnow is yet another ace who is likely to find himself in the Diamond tier after this patch. Glasnow currently resides at a 94 overall which means that he only needs to move up a single point to find himself in Diamond. His stats so far this year are outstanding as he has a 44 strikeouts to only 9 walks in 37 innings pitched. His ERA also sits at 2.92 and WHIP is under one at 0.95. That factor that is most in Glasnow's favor to move up to an 85 or perhaps 86 overall with this patch is that his performance in past years has been just as great. The only thing that has continued to hinder Glasnow from time to time has been injuries. When healthy, though, he's one of the best pitchers in the league and he should soon be seen as one in Diamond Dynasty.

Mason Miller - Oakland Athletics Mason Miller has been a godsend on an Oakland A's roster that is largely devoid of talent. The decision to move Miller from a starter to a closer has led to big dividends in the early part of the season as the star pitcher has a 1.80 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, and 20 strikeouts in only 10 IP. He's also slammed the door shut for the A's in five different instances this year, making Miller one of AL's breakout stars. In Diamond Dynasty, Miller is still only rated at a 68 overall, which means he's still a Bronze tier player. His performance to this point might not be enough for San Diego Studio to catapult Miller into the Silver tier which begins at 75, but he might be one of the best long-term investments in the game. As long as he continues to hurl fastballs that clock in over 100mph, Miller could end up being one of the best closers in the sport by the end of the year and will eventually push for the Gold tier. Invest in him now while you can because his price will surely never be lower.

Emmanuel Clase - Cleveland Guardians I'm really not sure how Emmanuel Clase is only an 81 overall at the moment. The Cleveland closer has led all of baseball in saves for the past two years. Over that span, he's boasted a great ERA and WHIP to go along with a respectable K/9 rate. To this point in the 2024 season, his numbers are very much in line with this previous success and it doesn't seem like that's in any danger of changing. With all of that being said, I'm of the opinion that Clase needs to be bumped up by a hefty margin as it is. His numbers so far in 2024 back this up as his ERA is a minuscule 0.75 with a WHIP of 0.91. There's a chance that Clase could see a big bump on this patch to get him to the 83 or 84 overall rating that I believe he deserves. And beyond this update, he's a good long term investment as I think he'll eventually hit Diamond status in 2024.

Gunnar Henderson - Baltimore Orioles Gunnar Henderson is doing it all for the Baltimore Orioles this season. The breakout shortstop has already tallied up 8 home runs, 5 stolen bases, 20 RBI, and an OBP over .350 that continues to rise. Not only is Henderson an MVP frontrunner for the American League, he's also greatly undervalued in MLB The Show 24 as he's currently only sitting at an 82 overall. I would be shocked if Henderson doesn't get shot up to an 84 rating with this new update. In fact, he's playing so well that I don't think it's out of the question for him to reach an 85 and become a Diamond player. That's just how good he's been. The only thing that isn't in his favor is longevity as 2023 was his first full season in the big leagues. With that in mind, SDS might be hesitant to spike his rating too hard with the first patch of the year, but I have no doubt he'll hit Diamond status before long.

Cedric Mullins - Baltimore Orioles Yes, I'm adding yet another Orioles player to the mix on this list with Cedric Mullins. So far, Mullins has looked like his old self in 2024 after battling through nagging injuries the past few seasons. His home run totals are up and he's stealing a good number of bags, even if his batting average and OBP continue to be somewhat underwhelming. The biggest reason that I like the investment in Mullins for this patch is that he's right on the edge of becoming a Gold player. Currently sitting at a 79 overall, Mullins only needs to go up by a single point to become a Gold tier player, which greatly increases his Sell Now value. I have a hard time seeing Mullins not reaching an 80 overall with this update so he's worth pouring some Stubs into.

CJ Abrams - Washington Nationals CJ Abrams is finally looking like the player that the Nationals hoped he would be when he was traded for Juan Soto. After struggling a bit over the past few seasons, Abrams has gotten off to a red hot start in 2024 and already has 6 home runs, which is a third of what he has in the entirety of 2023. Most importantly, Abrams seems to be seeing the ball far better this year as his walk rate has spike in tandem with his average. With all of this in mind, I really like the investment in Abrams right now, although I view him as more of a long term hold. Abrams is currently rated at a 76 overall, which means he has quite a bit more to climb before reaching Gold status. On a long enough timeline, I think Abrams has all of the talent needed to become a Diamond player in MLB The Show 24, though, and I don't believe his value will be lower than it is now. Buy while you can.

Jose Berrios - Toronto Blue Jays Jose Berrios has been very up and down since joining the Toronto Blue Jays. Following a rough 2022 which saw his ERA shoot over 5.00, Berrios ended up stitching together a respectable 2023. Now, he seems to be following up on that improvement in a major way and has arguably been baseball's best pitcher to this point in 2024. Through five starts, Berrios has only given up three total runs, which is good for a 0.85 ERA. This isn't mere luck, either, as his K/BB rate is great and he's gone six innings or more in each outing. Because of Berrios being inconsistent throughout 2023, he's currently only a 79 overall in MLB The Show 24. This rating is clearly going to get a sizable bump and could go as high as 83, in my opinion. No matter how high Berrios goes, he's clearly not going to continue to be a Silver player for long and should enter the Gold echelon on this update.