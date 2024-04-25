Stellar Blade's New Game+ Mode Includes Over 30 New Outfits

From what we've seen in the demo and in the numerous previews and trailers for Stellar Blade, it's become evident that EVE will have plenty of outfits to choose from. That much was expected, but what Stellar Blade players probably didn't anticipate was just how many additional outfits you'll be able to acquire by playing through the game a second time. PlayStation and developer Shift Up confirmed this week that Stellar Blade will indeed have a New Game+ mode, and by going through the game again, you'll have the opportunity to acquire 34 more outfits alongside other additions not present in the first playthrough.

As the PlayStation Blog post about Stellar Blade's New Game+ mode explained, players can find outfits in chests scattered around the game's various regions. Once you start anew in New Game+, it seems these same chests will contain different suits compared to what they housed the first time with shops also offering new outfits for players to purchase. In addition to customizing EVE, you can acquire new outfits for your companions Adam and Lily as well as the drone that assists you in missions.

"You can try re-opening the chests where you previously got your costumes or revisit the shops that sell them," said Stellar Blade director Kim Hyung-Tae. "You may also want to replay quests to earn costumes you missed on your first playthrough. There are a whopping 34 new outfits for Eve to earn in New Game Plus, including five accessories, and two cosmetics each for Adam, Lily, and the Drone."

When playing through Stellar Blade, some of the combat features included in the full game that you might've seen in the demo are things like upgrades for your max health and "Beta" meter that governs your special move usage. You can take these upgrades for your weapon, health, Beta charge, and the amount of times that you can heal with your "Tumbler" further in the New Game+ mode, and any extra upgrade components that you don't need can be sold off.

"In New Game Plus, in addition to continuing your progression, you'll be able to collect Cores to power up Eve's weapons, HP, and Beta Energy even more than in the base game," the post continued. "You can also further enhance your Tumbler, increasing the amount of HP it heals at once. You can also upgrade your Drone to increase the power of your ranged attacks. After you've completed all of your upgrades, you can sell the Core items you earn to SP0-tt2r to purchase new costumes."

As for EVE's abilities, New Game+ includes four new Beta moves, eight new skills enhancing your Beta and Burst abilities, and five new skills for your drone buddy.

Stellar Blade releases on Friday for the PlayStation 5. You can check out our 4/5 review of the game here.