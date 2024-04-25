Epic Games Store Free Games Include 95-Rated RPG

It's Thursday, which means Epic Games Store free games are back. This week, EGS users are receiving two free games from Epic Games, one of which is a fan-favorite over on Steam. As always, each of the pair of free games are free to download for an entire week. Come next Thursday, they will be replaced with a new free offering. That said, as long as you claim the games before then, they yours to keep. This offer is exclusive to the Epic Games Store, and it comes with no strings attached. There are no subscriptions needed. Nor is this a free trial or a free demo; it is a proper free download, as always.

This week, Epic Games Store users have the following free games to download: Industria and LISA: The Definitive Edition. The former was released back in 2021 by developer Bleakmill and publisher Headup Publishing. Over on Steam, the Cold War-era first-person shooter has 1,606 user reviews, 74 percent of which are positive, giving the game a "Mostly Positive" rating.

The latter is a combo package featuring 2014's LISA: The Painful and its DLC, LISA the Joyful, which came out in 2015. Both were developed by Dingaling Productions and published by Serenity Forge. The base game, LISA: The Painful, has 12,394 user reviews on Steam, 95 percent of which are positive, giving the game an "Overwhelmingly Positive" rating, the highest rating you can earn on Steam.

LISA: The Definitive Edition:

About: "LISA: The Painful – Definitive Edition is the miserable, hilarious RPG of your wildest nightmares. Undertake a relentless journey through the post-apocalyptic wasteland of Olathe. Beneath its charming exterior is a world full of disgust and moral desolation, where you will learn what kind of person you are by being FORCED to make choices that permanently affect the gameplay. Make sacrifices to keep your party members alive, whether it's taking a beating for them, losing limbs, or some other inhuman torture. In this world, you will learn that being selfish and heartless is the only way to survive..."

Industria:

About: "On the evening of the fall of the Berlin wall, a young woman plunges headlong into a parallel dimension to find her missing work colleague who has disappeared under mysterious circumstances. While the checkpoints in East Berlin are still being overrun by crowds of people, Nora escapes from this world, into unknown layers of time and into an unknown fate."

If you decide to check out either of these free games via Epic Games Store, you can prepare to set some time aside for both. LISA: Definitive Edition is going to set you back 12 to 21 hours, depending on completion rate and playstyle. Industria is a bit shorter though, ranging from 3 to 6 hours, depending on the same variables.