Diablo 4 Price Cut to Only $20, But Not for Long

The cost of Blizzard's Diablo IV has sunk all the way to $20 thanks to a new deal at one retailer. Since its arrival nearly one year ago, the newest Diablo installment has steadily seen its value dip. In fact, those who are subscribed to Xbox Game Pass have even been able to play Diablo IV for "free" thanks to its addition to the service earlier in 2024. Now, for those who have been holding off to buy the game outright, the time to strike has finally come.

At the time of this writing, GameStop is selling Diablo IV for only $19.99 across PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, and Xbox One. This represents a price cut of $40 from its typical value as the game tends to still retail for $59.99 across all platforms when a sale isn't active. Best of all, this deal at GameStop is tied to brand-new editions of Diablo IV and isn't only applicable to the pre-owned copies of the title that the retailer also sells.

In case you needed even more of a reason to buy Diablo IV while its up for grabs at this price, Blizzard is still very much continuing to support the game. Not only does D4 continue to receive new patches at a steady cadence, but Blizzard has previously announced that it's working on the Vessel of Hatred expansion that is set to release later in 2024. Beyond this DLC, it's assumed that Diablo IV will continue to receive even more expansions in the years to come. So if you have interest in buying a game that's going to continue to be supported for the long haul, this is a great investment.

