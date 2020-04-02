Gaming

Ninja Screams at Fortnite to Remove “Broken” Feature

During a recent stream, Tyler “Ninja” Blevins found himself so flustered with Fortnite that he began to scream at the top of his lungs at the game and what was unraveling on his screen. As you will know, the popular Mixer streamer and gaming personality plays a lot of Fortnite, a game that helped bring him to bona fide celebrity status. And sometimes, he doesn’t enjoy every moment about streaming the free to play battle royale game.

According to Blevins, Fortnite’s bots are broken. Not only do they sometimes unleash aimbot level accuracy, but their agrorange can get a bit out of hand, as Ninja found out during a recent stream, which he later tweeted about, noting that this aspect of the battle royale experience is broken.

In the tweet, Ninja notes he’s half joking, half serious, but in the video itself it’s quite obvious what he thinks of the gameplay feature.

As you would expect, the tweet — like most Ninja tweets — elicited a huge wave of responses, including ones mocking the streamer for his infamous “it’s just a game” controversy.

Fortnite is available for PS4, Xbox One, PC, Nintendo Switch, and mobile devices. For more news, media, rumors, and leaks on the popular game, be sure to take a second and peruse all of our past and recent coverage of the title by clicking right here. Meanwhile, as always, feel free to drop a comment or two with your thoughts or, alternatively, hit me up on Twitter @Tyler_Fischer_ and let me know over there. Do you agree with Ninja’s take here?

