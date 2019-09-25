New Nintendo Video Is Basically Super Mario Maker 2 ASMR

Nintendo, like any other video game company, commonly releases trailers and videos showcasing or otherwise promoting its products. Pretty typical, right? What is a little unusual, however, is what is now a series of videos that Nintendo’s released this year titled Sights & Sounds. If the title didn’t totally give it away, let’s be clear: Nintendo’s basically releasing ASMR videos, and there’s a new one focusing on Super Mario Maker 2.

The video, which you can check out above, focuses in on the sights and sounds (thus the name) of the game in addition to the location in which the video was shot, Channel Islands Beach in Ventura, California. It was filmed by YouTube creator Devin “DevinSuperTramp” Graham, who is known for his stunt videos and popular channel. There are several common ASMR triggers included throughout in addition to the sounds of playing Super Mario Maker 2, including button presses and clicks and the like.

Even though the waves of the summer are washing away, we hope you made some unforgettable memories with your #NintendoSwitch. What #SightsandSounds did you relax with as you played your favorite games during the sunny summer season? Share yours with #MyWaytoPlay. pic.twitter.com/uGN8t1RuZr — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) September 23, 2019

Super Mario Maker 2 is now available for Nintendo Switch. You can check out all of our previous coverage right here. A snippet of our full official review, which gave the video game a 4 out of 5, is reproduced below:

“Super Mario Maker 2 overall is entirely worth your time if you enjoyed the first game or if you’ve ever had a favorite Mario game that stood out to you, especially since the game encompasses worlds that come from the original Super Mario Bros. experience to more modern versions. Other games in the past have attempted and failed to make enjoyable experiences out of player-driven content while placing the onus on the community, Super Mario Maker 2 is a prime example of what that strategy looks like when it works. Considering the thriving community the Nintendo Switch boasts, this feels like a game that’s in no risk of running out of content for the foreseeable future.”