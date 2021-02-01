Nintendo Toys Now Available at Burger King

✖

Nintendo today announced that Burger King is officially offering various Nintendo video game-themed toys as part of its King Jr Meal for a limited time starting today. The promotion, which is set to conclude on March 15th, is available at participating locations, and there are six different toys in all from video games like Animal Crossing: New Horizons, Super Mario Maker 2, The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening, and more.

Additionally, as part of a celebration of the launch of the upcoming Nintendo Switch video game Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury on February 12th, Nintendo and Burger King have teamed up to offer the chance to win a Nintendo Switch Prize Pack that includes the new video game and a Nintendo Switch system. Anyone that orders the "Super Mario Meal" -- consisting of a Whopper, small fries, and a small drink -- between February 8th and February 22nd via the BK Mobile App or online at the fast-food restaurant's website will be entered to win. Even if purchasers don't win, they will be able to grab 100 My Nintendo Platinum Points while supplies last.

You can check out what the various toys that are now available at Burger King in King Jr Meals look like below:

(Photo: Nintendo)

"Nintendo has always had a mission of delivering smiles to families, and we’re delighted to work with Burger King to deliver smiles through our partnership together," said Nick Chavez, Nintendo of America’s Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing, as part of the announcement. "Whether families are ringing Mario’s Super Bell power-up or they simply want to ring the dinner bell in style, we hope everyone can look forward to some king-sized Nintendo fun at Burger King."

As noted above, the Nintendo toys are available at participating Burger King restaurants until March 15th. The Nintendo Switch Prize Pack promotion kicks off on February 8th and runs through February 22nd. The Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch Lite, the two official models of the console, are currently available wherever such things are sold, assuming you can find either of them in stock. Whether a new upgraded version of the Nintendo Switch releases this year remains to be seen, but it's something that's been constantly reported on. You can check out all of our previous coverage of Nintendo right here.

