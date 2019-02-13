Nintendo Direct Live: Watch Here

A new Nintendo Direct is here, the first for 2019, and fans of the Big N are excited to see what’s next — including hoping for a new Super Smash Bros. Ultimate DLC character reveal!

The latest direct will focus on new Nintendo Switch games coming out, including more details on the highly anticipated Fire Emblem: Three Houses title. The show itself will last about 35 minutes long and will kick off at 2 PM PT / 5 PM ET for those looking to tune in. You can watch it here with us here at ComicBook up in the video above, or catch the showcase right here on the official Nintendo website.

With Persona’s Joker coming to Super Smash Bros. Ultimate and even more characters on the way, we could be seeing more about what’s next for the upcoming fighter as well since the description of the show wasn’t just limited to Fire Emblem. Given that Smash has been setting records left and right for the company, keeping that energy up following the holiday season would make perfect sense.

The biggest theory as to the newest DLC fighter is Dragon Quest’s Erdrick, even more so after a recent teaser from Kumazaki Shinya. His latest Instagram post wasn’t the first to indicate this character either, since “Brave” has been a common find in datamines. In Dragon Quest, the Hero class is referred to the Brave class in the Japanese version of the games, which is where the original speculation came from when the “brave” placeholder was found in the game’s files. Since Square Enix has already worked with the Big N for Super Smash purposes in the past, it’s not that far-fetched to think that they could be lending this franchise as well.

We’ll see soon enough what Nintendo has in store! Stay tuned!

