Nintendo Files Patent for What Fans Think Is the Next 3DS

The folks over at Nintendo have been incredibly busy since their launch of the hybrid console, the Nintendo Switch. With more third party support than ever before, strong technology, and able to transform for the gamer on the go – it was pretty much an instant hit. But the Switch isn’t the only handheld that the company has, and their DS line has had quite a few smashing successes in the past. When a patent recently went through for the Big N concerning separate screens capable of communicating, many instantly drew the conclusion that this could be what’s in store for the next 3DS.

The new application, which can be seen here, details that this “game system is provided with a plurality of information processing apparatuses that are capable of communicating with each other and include at least a first information processing apparatus and a second information processing apparatus, and a control unit that controls the plurality of information processing,” declares the opening statement.

A lot of talk about apparatuses, but if you’re still with me, it continues in more detail regarding functionality, “The first information processing apparatus includes a first display unit and a first touch panel that detects contact on the first display unit, and the second information processing apparatus includes a second display unit and a second touch panel that detects contact on the second display.”

Based off of the description alone, many immediately drew the conclusion that this has to be the next 3DS, or even loosely a new component to the Nintendo Switch. Even popular news outlets specific to Nintendo are speculating that the 3DS is the logical next step:

It will be interesting to see what Nintendo does with this patent but the intricacy of the filing does hint and a much more immersive gaming experience, and a much more functional handheld device should this be specific to the next phase for the DS.

What do you think it will be? A new 3DS, or a new component for the Nintendo Switch? You can check out even more of the schematics, drawings, and proposals right here at the Patent office, and the mosey on over and tell us your theories in the comment section below!