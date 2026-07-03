Nintendo Game Boy Color Series Officially Returning With New Game in 2027

A series that got its start on the Nintendo Game Boy Color is returning with a new game in 2027. To this end, the series dates back to 2002, but it remains active in the modern era, as evidenced by this new game. Unfortunately, we have next to no information on this new game other than that it seems to be a new mainline installment in the series, and it is said to be arriving next year.

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More specifically, California-based developer Wayforward has announced — at Anime Expo — the next Shantae game. What it is called, what it is about, and what platforms it is going to be released on, it has not been said. All that we currently have is a teaser image, which in turn confirms it is coming in 2027, presumably in the second half of the year. This teaser image can be seen below.

A Nostalgic Platformer

For those unfamiliar with this series, Shantae can traced back to 2002 when a game of the same name debuted on Game Boy Color. Then it took an eight year break before returning in 2010 with Shantae: Risky’s Revenge. Then it returned again in 2014 with Shantae and the Pirate’s Curse. Since this, there has been Shantae: Half-Genie Hero in 2016, Shantae and the Seven Sirens in 2019, and most recently, Shantae Advance: Risky Revolution in 2025. To this end, this will only be the second Shantae game of this genertion.

The last game in the series — Shantae Advance: Risky Revolution — took place between the first two games. It will be interesting to see if this new game picks up where it left off. What also remains to be seen is if it will get a release on nostalgic hardware. Shantae Advance: Risky Revolution notably got a limited release on Game Boy Advance. Unfortunately, all we have is speculation, but as you would expect, fans of the series are excited to hear about a new installlment.

In particular, fans have also latched onto the new hair featuring the pike balls, a brand new design for the character, certainly from the game itself. What the inspiration for this is remains to be seen, but obviously this will tie into the game’s combat like previous games.

As for when we will get a reveal, we do not know. This is almost certainly depends on its release date. If it is releasing in the first half of 2027, then a reveal will likely happen before the end of the year. If a release is coming in the second half of the next year, then a reveal probably won’t happen until next year.

All of that said, and as always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think, or join the video game conversations happening over on the ComicBook Forum.