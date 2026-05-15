Game Boy Game Officially Getting Remake Exclusively on Nintendo Switch

A new Nintendo Switch exclusive game has been announced, and it is a reimagining of a Game Boy exclusive game from 1992. Right now, there is no word of a Nintendo Switch 2 version, but obviously, the Switch version will be playable on its newer counterpart via backward compatibility. In addition to no word of a Switch 2 version, there is also no word of a more specific release date than “2026.”

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Back in 1992, a year after it debuted in arcades, Data East brought its Snow Bros-inspired platformer, Tumblepop, to the Game Boy. And it never came to any other platforms, which means the cult classic was increasingly lost to time. Now, decades later, South Korean developer CRT Games and publisher Daewon Media Game Lab have teamed up to release Tumble: Memories, which is specifically pitched as a “reimagining.” In other words, it’s a remake, but not necessarily a faithful one. Unfortunately, there is no accompanying trailer for the new announcement.

What’s New With the 1990s Cult Classic

With this new reimagining, the aforementioned duo have both updated the visuals and modernized the controls; however, the pair insists the fun and charm of the original release is still intact. Meanwhile, for those who purely want the nostalgic versions of the game, both the original 1991 arcade version and the 1992 Game Boy version will be included in the package.

Those who want something new with the old can look forward to new stages and modes, the latter of which includes a new survival mode, a new boss rush mode, and a “Tum Tum” mode. Additionally, a new online scoreboard has been added, a special in-game gallery, and more.

In addition to a missing release date and no trailer — though there are screenshots, one of which can be seen above — there is no word of pricing for the Nintendo Switch exclusive game. What is mentioned is that, in addition to a digital release on the Nintendo eShop, Playasia will have a limited retail run, complete with standard editions and limited editions, for both North America and Europe. Playasia has noted that pre-orders for limited editions are going to go live soon. It is unclear if this also means a release date is going to be shared soon. Considering the game is slated to release this year, and it’s only being announced halfway through the year, the date is presumably going to be announced really soon unless it is really slotted into the final days of 2026.

All of that said, and as always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think, or join the video game conversations over on the ComicBook Forum.