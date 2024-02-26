Nintendo Rumor Reveals Remake of the Most Random GameCube Game

According to a new Nintendo rumor making the rounds, the most random Nintendo GameCube game is making an unexpected return via a remake. Unfortunately, for fans of this game, the source on this rumor is non-existent in the sense they are an anonymous Reddit user. That said, the rumor is seemingly too random to make up, or at least that is what some are hopeful of. Whatever the case, despite the source, the rumor has begun to make the rounds.

The mystery game in question supposedly getting a remake is from 2004, one of the most legendary years in gaming history. It was a year that treated games to juggernauts such as Half-Life 2, GTA San Andreas, Ninja Gaiden, Metroid Prime: Echoes, Halo 2, Rome: Total War, The Chronicles of Riddick: Escape From Butcher Bay, Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater, World of Warcraft, Unreal Tournament 2004, and most importantly, Shrek 2. Yes, who could forget when Activision released Shrek 2 via the PS2, GameCube, Xbox, and Game Boy Advance. Apparently THQ Nordic hasn't forgotten because they have supposedly green lit a remake of the movie game.

"Shrek 2 on GameCube is probably getting a remake from Purple Lamp studios after Epic Mickey," reads the Reddit post in question. "I know no one is going to believe me, but I am confident in sharing this one because my buddy works in PR at THQ Nordic and has mentioned this and a few other games. Basically, if you remember last year the head of Illumination announced that sister studio Dreamworks was rebooting Shrek, and that he was involved. Around this time, THQ Nordic entered discussions with Universal to acquire the rights to more of their IP. This was a little before the current meltdown we're seeing at Embracer Group, and the company was still interesting in bringing back several other licensed kid game franchises like Spongebob. Why Shrek 2 specifically, I don't know. It would be done in Unity."

Adding to this, it is claimed the remake is in development for both the Nintendo Switch and its rumored successor, the Switch 2, as well as "other current consoles and PC." Why specifically the game is referred to as a GameCube game when it was multi-platform, we don't know, but maybe it is this version specifically being brought to modernity. It could also just be because this is the platform the source associates the game with. Whatever the case, remember this is a rumor pulled deep from the rumor mill, and it should be taken with a grain of salt. For what it is worth though, this year will be the 20-year anniversary of the movie.