New Nintendo GameCube Remaster Officially One of the Best-Selling Steam Games

A new Nintendo GameCube remaster is officially one of the best-selling Steam games, finishing as the 8th best-selling PC game on the Valve platform for the week of November 3 to November 10. It wasn’t the best-selling game. This was Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4. Meanwhile, between it and the new Activision game is Phantom Blade Zero, Football Manager 27, Probably Stolen – Cyberpunk Shopkeeper Sim, EA Sports FC 27, Final Fantasy XIV Online, and Moon Sweepers, in that descending order. That said, for a remaster of a somewhat niche 2002 GameCube game, it’s a very impressive return.

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On November 3, developer Pipeworks and publisher Atari combined to release on Steam and other platforms Godzilla: Destroy All Monsters Melee Remastered, a remaster of the 2002 game Godzilla: Destroy All Monsters Melee from the same developer. While the original had the same developer, it notably had a different publisher, Infogrames. Meanwhile, if you remember this 2000s game as an Xbox game, it is because the following year it shed its GameCube exclusivity and also came to the original Xbox. It never came to PS2 or any other platform, though.

24 years after its original release, the remaster has arrived, and the remaster has actually earned better marks than the original. The original game earned a 73 on Metacritic, 24 years ago. This new remaster currently has a 74. It’s not often you see a remaster, especially of such an old game, earn a better Metacritic score than the original. Its user reviews, meanwhile, are even better. Way better, in fact. To this end, on Steam it has a 95% approval rating across 1,497 user reviews. This gives the GameCube game an “Overwhelmingly Positive” rating on the Valve storefront, the highest rating possible. It’s also proven to be a huge fan favorite on PS5 as well.

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An Old-School Arena Brawler

For those entirely unfamiliar with this nostalgic game, it is a kaiju arena brawler that is back where you choose your monster from a roster of monsters of varying iconic status and battle it out in both recreated cities from around the world and fictional locations as well. You can face off against the AI, against your friends in local co-op, or strangers in new online multiplayer.

New to the remaster are enhanced graphics, an improved unlock system that overhauls the biggest criticism of the original, and new single-player campaigns for each kaiju.

Those interested in revisiting the GameCube game from yesteryear or interested in checking it out for the first time should have $30 ready to hand over. Right now, this is the only way to play the game as it’s not available via any subscription services, with no expectation of this changing anytime soon.