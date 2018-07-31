The 8 Best American Kaiju Comics

After San Diego Comic-Con this year, it’s obvious that Americans are hungrier than ever for movies with giant monsters. The trailer for Godzilla: King of the Monsters has many fans very excited for the newest installment and an inevitable crossover with the newest version of King Kong. Movies aren’t the only place to go in American pop culture for variations of the kaiju genre though. Comics are currently making hay with stories of crumbling cities and biological machines of destruction.

Image Comics is publishing the new series Leviathan this week from co-creators John Layman and Nick Pitarra. This non-stop action comic is already off to a sizzling start with some incredibly well-detailed splashes of the monster and gory panels of the carnage he leaves behind. It’s only one example of a great tradition of kaiju comics from the United States though. So if you’re hungry for more monstrous stories and can’t wait for new movies featuring Godzilla and Kong to hit the big screen, be sure to check out some of the very best American kaiju comics to date.

The Half Century War

Godzilla: Half Century War #1-5

Created by James Stokoe

Published by IDW Publishing

This is the gold standard for Godzilla and kaiju comics in the United States. Stokoe applies his unique vision to the entire history of the film franchise, creating a cohesive story that jumps about a decade between each issue. It follows a small unit of the Japanese military from the very first encounter with Godzilla, through the growth of the kaiju population, and finally into an apocalyptic scenario. Not only does it provide everything a kaiju fan might want in at least one of its issues, but it delivers some of the most detailed storytelling and depictions of this classic array of monsters anyone could hope for. There is simply no better place to start reading about Godzilla than with “The Half Century War.”

Devil Dinosaur

Devil Dinosaur (vol. 1) #1-9

Created by Jack Kirby

Published by Marvel Comics

Jack Kirby’s classic run on Devil Dinosaur wasn’t inspired by Godzilla and the kaiju movies of Japan as much as the creator’s interest in modern science and paleontological discoveries. Reading up on what new bones were being discovered led Kirby to imagine what life might have been like around the dinosaurs, and subsequently create one wild ride. These original issues are packed with all of the energy and imagination that Kirby is known for, and offer a great deal of insight into his view of humanity’s natural tendencies towards war and peace. While it was a brief run, there’s a reason that Devil still holds a special place in the hearts of so many creators and fans today.

Monstress

Monstress #1-18 (ongoing)

Written by Marjorie Liu

Art by Sana Takeda

Published by Image Comics

Monstress is not only the best American comic featuring giant monsters today, it’s one of the absolute best ongoing series around. If you don’t want to take our word for it, then take a look at its complete sweep of the Eisner Awards this year. Liu and Takeda have crafted a stunning world populated with magic, war, and history that leaves readers spellbound each issue. It is one of the richest creations in comics today and one that is still evolving almost every month. Their use of monsters in it also builds a great central metaphor for the narrative and some of the most unique looking creatures in American comics.

King of the Monsters

Godzilla: King of the Monsters #1-24

Written by Doug Moench

Art by Herb Trimpe, Tom Sutton, and others

Published by Marvel Comics

Godzilla briefly joined the Marvel universe for a few years in the 1970s. His chief antagonist was Dum Dum Dugan, and he even went head to head with Daily Bugle publisher J. Jonah Jameson. These adventures were a ridiculous amount of fun and ended far too soon. Unfortunately due to issues with publishing rights, these comics can be very hard to find. However, if you ever spot them at a store or convention, be sure to check them out.

Kaijumax

Kaijumax (vol. 1) #1-6

Written by Zander Cannon

Published by Oni Press

Kaijumax delivers loads of fights between giant monsters and overgrown tokusatsu heroes, but the action and designs are only half of the reason to check this series out. It also functions as a morally complex drama about the carceral state with many of its kaiju characters falling victim to a society that hates and fears them. It is a potent set up and one that Zander Cannon pushes as far as it will go. You’re just as likely to find yourself crying and shouting at this comic as you are smiling at a new kaiju battle, that’s just how good it is. And with four seasons published so far, there’s already a lot to read.

Conqueror Worm

Hellboy: Conqueror Worm #1-4

Created by Mike Mignola

Published by Dark Horse Comics

The conclusion of the “Hell On Earth” story in B.P.R.D. brought a (possibly temporary) end to an era of giant monsters roaming the Earth. All of that kaiju-like action stems from this early Hellboy adventure that really increased the scale of the series. Combining both the Toho and Lovecraft traditions, Mignola crafted an enormous monster that put fear even into Hellboy. It’s a great introduction to this character and a horrifying world soon to be filled with even more monsters.

Godzilla in Hell

Godzilla in Hell #1-5

Created by James Stokoe, Bob Eggleton, David Wachter, and others

Published by IDW Publishing

This spiritual sequel to “The Half Century War” took the same auteur approach to the Godzilla mythology and removed any chronological requirements. Each issue presents a different creator’s take on Godzilla as he battles old foes and supernatural forces across hell. There’s no guessing what will happen next between issues, making each new one a fantastic surprise. This miniseries is both a great way to find new favorite artists and surprising takes on the king of the monsters.

The Wake

The Wake #1-10

Written by Scott Snyder

Art by Sean Murphy

Published by Vertigo Comics

The Wake began as a claustrophobic horror story in the vein of Alien, but that quickly changed when a kaiju-sized version of the monster was revealed. The scale is exploded in the second half of this miniseries with plenty of terrifying, undersea creatures and stakes that threaten all of Earth. It is a twist-filled story that will leave readers reeling as it continues to grow just like the monsters so wonderfully depicted in its pages.