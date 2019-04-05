Nintendo Adds VR Support To ‘Zelda: Breath of the Wild’ & ‘Super Mario Odyssey’

Nintendo has announced that both Super Mario Odyssey and The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild will be compatible with Nintendo Labo Toy-Con 04: VR when it releases on April 25, allowing players to play both of the marquee Switch titles completely in VR. The news comes way of the official Nintendo of America Twitter account, which unfortunately doesn’t divulge many further and finer details, but does have a trailer showing the two critically-acclaimed games in VR. And as you would expect, fans are all of sudden boarding the Nintendo Labo hype train.

Experience 2 beloved games in new ways with the Toy-Con VR Goggles from the #NintendoLabo: VR Kit! https://t.co/be8xudP2PK pic.twitter.com/M0C6w59lIT — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) April 5, 2019

Nintendo: “We’re pleased to announce the Labo VR Kit!” Me: “Okay, that seems cool, but it doesn’t seem like anything I’d really have much of a use for” Nintendo: “We’re going to make new missions for Super Mario Odyssey that use the VR heads- pic.twitter.com/W9AY69SIVV — Shane (@FourScore64) April 5, 2019

Ya’ll are the absolute best. Wow. — Satomii🌈 (@SatomiiSenpai) April 5, 2019

WHAT ARE OUR LIVES?! 2019 is officially becoming my favorite Year of Nintendo ever. Animal Crossing is coming to VR – bet on it. — Austin Voigt (@awestomeaustin) April 5, 2019

As you can see from the video, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild will be entirely playable in VR, which sounds wild and much bigger news than one measly Tweet, but hey, we aren’t complaining. Meanwhile, Super Mario Odyssey will be a “bite-sized experience” that adds new missions to experience in VR.

“This new kit builds on the core tenets of Nintendo Labo – Make, Play and Discover – to introduce virtual reality in a way that’s fun and approachable for both kids and kids at heart,” said Nintendo‘s Doug Bowser of the new Nintendo Labo VR. “We wanted to design an experience that encourages both virtual and real-world interactions among players through passing around Toy-Con creations.”

The Nintendo Labo VR Kit will be available on April 25 at the price-point of $79.99, and comes with the software and materials to build all six Toy-Con projects that are packed with the game. As for The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild and Super Mario Odyssey, it sounds like you’ll be able to play the new VR experiences if you simply own the games on Switch and Nintendo Labo VR. In other words, they’re free.

