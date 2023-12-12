Nintendo Leak Reveals Two Unannounced Amiibo

Nine years after the first wave was released, Nintendo's amiibo line continues to see new figures released. The last few weeks have seen five additional figures arrive in stores, including Zelda and Ganondorf from The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, as well as Shiver, Frye, and Big Man from Splatoon 3. If a new leak is to be believed, Splatoon 3 will see even more amiibo released in 2024. Splatoon dataminers have apparently discovered references to gear sets that are tied to amiibo, but Nintendo has no currently announced figures based on the game.

The leak was shared on Twitter by user @ashbinary_, and can be found in the Tweet embedded below.

2 of the gear sets mentioned above are Amiibo sets, implying the existence of atleast 2 more Amiibos in development. — ash (@ashbinary_) December 11, 2023

Splatoon 3: Side Order

If new Splatoon 3 amiibo are going to release in 2024, the most likely scenario is that they'll be based on the game's Side Order DLC. Side Order is currently slated to release in spring 2024, and takes place in a world where Team Order won in the Order vs. Chaos Splatfest. Off the Hook members Pearl and Marina will have roles to play in the storyline, with the former now being a robotic, flying head. We have not seen how Marina will look in the DLC, though we do know that she'll have some kind of connection with the new character, Acht. It's possible we could see amiibo based on Pearl and Marina's new designs, or one based on Acht.

If Side Order really is getting amiibo, it wouldn't be unprecedented; when Splatoon 2's Octo Expansion was announced, Nintendo also revealed a three-pack of amiibo designs inspired by the DLC. With Side Order just a few months away from release, we should know more in the near future.

2024 Amiibo Releases

As of this writing, Nintendo has announced three new amiibo set to release in 2024. On January 19th, a two-pack of amiibo based on Xenoblade Chronicles 3 will be released, featuring the characters Noah and Mio. For those that have yet to obtain the amiibo based on Shulk, the design will be getting a reissue that same day. Shulk was the main character in the original Xenoblade Chronicles, and received an amiibo based on his appearance in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate.

Speaking of Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, February 16th will see the final figure from that line released: Sora from Kingdom Hearts. With Sora's release, every single fighter from the game will have been made available. The very first wave of amiibo was based on Super Smash Bros. for Wii U, and Nintendo has been consistently making designs for every fighter. The future of the Super Smash Bros. series is a big question right now, but when (or if) we get a new game, it's a safe bet we'll see amiibo based on any new fighters!

