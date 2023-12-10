How to Get 11 Free Nintendo Switch Games This Month

The holiday season is officially in full swing, and publisher No Gravity Games is giving out some gifts this month in the form of free Nintendo Switch games. The "Switchmas Wonderland" promotion will begin on Monday, December 11th, and will run every day through December 20th. Each day will see a free game being offered through the Switch eShop, with two being available to claim on December 20th. As long as you qualify for the deal, you'll see the game listed that day with a 100% discount. The deal is only good for Switch owners in North America.

Similar promotions have been run by No Gravity Games several times in the past, including one held back in October; to qualify, Switch users must own at least one game from the publisher. If you don't have one, you can buy one game ahead of time, or you can get Pirates: All Aboard for free by signing up for the company's newsletter right here. The other catch is that Switch owners can only get the free games each day if they claimed the one that was available the day before. If the chain gets broken, the discount won't appear on the eShop. However, if a day gets missed, Switch owners can "buy back in" by purchasing the missed game. In fact, No Gravity Games will offer the formerly free game at a discount the next day.

A trailer for the promotion can be found below. Readers interested in checking out the free games offered each day can do so through the company's official Twitter account.

No Gravity Games

As of this writing, No Gravity Games has not revealed which games will be offered for free during the promotion. Given that, there's no way to say for sure what the actual quality might be. Some of the games could be a lot better than others, but this could provide a great excuse for Switch owners to try out something they might not have otherwise. After almost 7 years on the market, the Nintendo Switch's eShop has accumulated a massive number of games, and it's easy for some good ones to have flown under the radar. Since there's no cost to try these games, it's worth it just to check out the promotion and see if there are any hidden gems being offered!

Nintendo Switch in 2024

The holiday season means that the year is drawing to an end, and 2023 was a very good one for Nintendo Switch owners. The year saw several critically-acclaimed games released, including The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, Super Mario Bros. Wonder, and Pikmin 4. In 2024, fans will have several other major games to look forward to, including Mario vs. Donkey Kong, Princess Peach: Showtime!, and Luigi's Mansion 2 HD.

