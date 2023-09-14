Splatoon 3 Gets New Software Update and New Side Order DLC Trailer

During today's Nintendo Direct, new information was revealed about Splatoon 3's Side Order DLC. As previously revealed, the DLC campaign takes place in a world where Splatoon 2's Chaos vs. Order Splatfest was won by Team Order. Unlike the colorful world typically seen in Splatoon games, the one in Side Order is blandly colored, and overly orderly. Off the Hook will play a key role in the story, and Pearl now seems to exist as some kind of a floating robot head (though her attitude remains unchanged). Following the trailer, Nintendo's Sheena Takahashi revealed that the DLC will now be releasing in Spring 2024.

A trailer for Splatoon 3's Side Order DLC can be found below.

As we can see from the trailer, Pearl will be working alongside a player-controlled character named Eight. After the two take down a bunch of enemies, they find themselves joined by a new character named Acht. Unlike everything else in this world, Acht is significantly more colorful, with green skin, a black dress, and a purple hairstyle. She also claims that she and Pearl's Off the Hook partner Marina "go way back." In Side Order, Eight will have to make her way up the Spire of Order. As players clear floors, their abilities will strengthen, and Nintendo is trying to create an experience worth revisiting.

Shortly after the Nintendo Direct, a new update was also announced for Splatoon 3. The update mostly focuses on fixes to multiplayer and player controls, but it does include some new content for those that have already purchased the DLC. Starting today, those players will be able to get a new Off the Hook banner. Full patch notes from Nintendo's official website can be found below:

Ver. 5.0.1 (Releasing September 14, 2023)

Changes to DLC

An Off the Hook banner is available from the lobby terminal. To collect your banner, you must first purchase and download the DLC content. Then start the Splatoon 3 game, visit the lobby terminal, and select Get Stuff .



Fixes to Player Controls

Fixed an issue that allowed players to climb unclimbable walls in rare cases when performing certain actions right after doing a Squid Roll from a wall.

Slightly adjusted the sounds the Heavy Edit Splatling makes while fully charged and while firing after being fully charged.

Fixed an issue that caused Trizooka wielders to appear as if they were overlapping with the Trizooka itself after doing a Squid Roll from a wall.

Fixes to Multiplayer

Fixed an issue in Wahoo World that prevented Zipcaster users from sticking to parts of the terrain in the center of the stage.

Fixed an issue in Shipshape Cargo Co. that sometimes caused players to be submerged in water when landing on certain spots on the stage.

