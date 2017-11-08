Nintendo Giving Out Sweet Gaming Goods With The My Nintendo Holiday Sweepstakes

Christmas is almost upon us, and you know what that means – it’s time to get those special gamers in your life those ultimate gifts, like the SNES Classic Edition and the Nintendo Switch. But what if you can’t find those items in stock?

Well, Nintendo has an alternate plan where you can win those items, amongst others, for free, as part of a new promotion called the My Nintendo Holiday Sweepstakes. The details on the contest can be found here, but here’s a quick rundown on how it works.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The giveaway, which is currently open for My Nintendo members, enables fans to pick the five things they want to acquire this holiday season, ranging from Nintendo Switch systems to SNES Classic Edition systems to video games like the highly-acclaimed Super Mario Odyssey and The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. Each person that enters is then eligible to win a prize pack that will “make your holidays bright,” according to the company.

While the specifics of prize packs still have to be nailed down, it appears that quite a few good ones are up for grabs in the giveaway, including the following:

Splatoon Prize Package, with a Nintendo Switch Splatoon 2 system, a Splatoon 2 Pro Controller, a copy of the game and a Splatoon paint pistol

Mario Prize Package, considering of a New Nintendo 2DS XL system, a New Super Mario Bros. 2 Nintendo 2DS package, a Goomba figurine, a Koopa figurine, a copy of Mario Party: The Top 100 and a Monopoly Gamer board game

A Pokemon prize pack featuring a Pokemon New Nintendo 2DS XL system, a 3DS prize pack containing both Pokemon Ultra Son and Pokemon Ultra Moon, and a stuffed Pikachu doll

The Legend of Zelda Prize Package, which features a Nintendo Switch red-and-blue JoyCon system, a Zelda encyclopedia, a Link Amiibo and a copy of The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild for Nintendo Switch

The contest is taking place through November 20th, and you can enter by going to this page. If you’re not a member of My Nintendo yet, it’s easy to join and take part in the holiday fun!