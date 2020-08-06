Nintendo Wii U Fans Have Mixed Feelings About Pikmin 3 Deluxe

Nintendo dropped news of Pikmin 3 Deluxe today and Wii U owners have some complicated feelings about the reveal. Most of the Big N’s fans would agree that more of Olimar’s adventures is a good thing. But, for people who purchased the console before the Switch, it has to sting to see yet another exclusive ported to the portable hybrid. Making use of the Wii U library to help give their latest console a boost is nothing new for Nintendo. In fact, the highest-selling game on the Switch is Mario Kart 8 Deluxe. That’s pretty staggering when you remember that it came to life on tablet controllers all those years ago. Despite these ports coming to the latest console in waves, sales show that the Wii U’s library is living good on the Switch.

However, some fans of that last system feel like they should be rewarded for their loyalty. After all, buying a Wii U was no small investment for a lot of Nintendo fans. Buying Pikmin 3 Deluxe is going to entail buying the game over again with some additional content added, but no discount for having owned the game before. Other fans would counter that the relatively small number of players who played Pikmin 3 on the Wii U makes those arguing for a break a minority among Nintendo fans. At any rate, it looks like there might be even more ports on the horizon. Especially when you consider the ways in which the coronavirus pandemic has changed how the company works.

you remove this game from the wii u? fine but then imo wii u owners of this game should get it for free... https://t.co/xqiqDbq8ay — lucash aden (@AdenLucash) August 6, 2020

For fans who might have missed out last time, Pikmin 3 Deluxe presents a grand chance to have the most complete version of the game that exists. Even with those gripes from some corners of the fanbase, there was a lot of celebration on social media this morning. Check out Nintendo’s description of the game below:

“This deluxe version of the Pikmin 3 game includes new side-story missions featuring Olimar and Louie, the ability to play Story mode with a friend and all DLC stages from the original release,” a preview of Pikmin 3 Deluxe reads. “Feeling competitive? Enjoy fierce head-to-head Bingo Battles and online leaderboards for Mission mode.”

Do you feel like Wii U owners got the short end of the stick? Let us know down in the comments! Check out some fun responses below: