Pikmin 3 Deluxe Announced for Nintendo Switch

Nintendo dropped a surprise announcement on Wednesday by revealing Pikmin 3 Deluxe for the Nintendo Switch. The new version of the Pikmin 3 game originally released for the Wii U boasts new content for players to explore including some extra difficulty modes and side missions. For those who never finished all the extra content from the original game, you can look forward to playing through all of the DLC as well since it’s included in the Deluxe edition. The new game is scheduled to release for the Nintendo Switch on October 30th at the expected price of $59.99.

Pikmin 3 Deluxe’s announcement was accompanied with a trailer showing off the new version of the game. Some links shared for the Deluxe edition actually ended up taking players to the original Pikmin 3 page for the Wii U. You can find the correct link here offering more information about the game and what will differ from the original release.

Prepare yourselves, brave explorers! Set-off for the lush planet PNF-404 when #Pikmin 3 Deluxe lands on 10/30! This version features multiple difficulty modes, new side-story missions featuring Olimar & Louie, and all the DLC from the original release. https://t.co/UbljqJUQjX pic.twitter.com/7oht5o5mZI — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) August 5, 2020

“This deluxe version of the Pikmin 3 game includes new side-story missions featuring Olimar and Louie, the ability to play Story mode with a friend and all DLC stages from the original release,” a preview of Pikmin 3 Deluxe said. “Feeling competitive? Enjoy fierce head-to-head Bingo Battles and online leaderboards for Mission mode.”

Some of the new features include difficulty settings that alleviate some of the pressure of different actions which means you’ll have more time to return to your ship with your Pikmin in tow. These new features and missions accompany all the content from the original release, so if you never got to play it the first time around Wii U, October will be your chance to do so on the Nintendo Switch.

The timing of the announcement certainly wasn’t an accident either. August 4th marked the seven-year anniversary of Pikmin 3 and its Wii U release, a fact that didn’t escape Pikmin fans. People recalled fondly the release and started requesting either a port of Pikmin 3 or a new game that would bring us up to Pikmin 4 or whatever other direction Nintendo wanted to take with the franchise.

Pikmin 3 Deluxe will be out for the Nintendo Switch on October 30th.

