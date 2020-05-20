Big Nintendo Switch Exclusive Will Reportedly Be Announced Very Soon

✖

A big Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch lite exclusive is reportedly going to be announced very soon. The new rumor comes way of prominent industry insider and leaker, Leaky Pandy, who has proven reliable on many occasions in the past. According to the leaker, Nintendo is getting ready to share a Pikmin announcement that could come as early as this week. Unfortunately, this is where the details dry up, but if the leaker is correct, we should have official details sooner rather than later.

The new report doesn't specify what type of Pikmin announcement will be shared by Nintendo, but it's presumably referencing the rumored Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch Lite port of Pikmin 3, a 2013 Wii U game that not only has been the subject of many Nintendo Switch rumors the past couple of years, but is one of the last notable first-party Wii U games not to get the Switch port treatment from Nintendo.

That said, it's also possible the announcement could be for Pikmin 4, which has also been rumored here and there. However, at this point, this seems unlikely.

Giving this claim more weight is the fact that another recent report also made the claim that a Pikmin announcement is on the horizon. This one even specified Pikmin 3.

Of course, both reports should be taken with a grain of salt or two, however, it's worth remembering that both come from sources that have proven to be reliable in the past. Further, we've been hearing about Pikmin 3 coming to Nintendo Switch for a while. As they say, where there's smoke there's typically fire. And there's been a lot of Pikmin smoke lately.

For more news, rumors, leaks, and all other types of coverage on the Nintendo Switch, be sure to peruse all of our previous and extensive coverage of the console, and everything related to it, by clicking right here.

In the most recent and related news, Nintendo repair centers are starting to gradually open back up after closing for the coronavirus pandemic. Meanwhile, the rumored Nintendo Switch game, Biomutant, finally has a release window after years of delays.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.