On Pikmin 3's Seventh Anniversary, Fans Are Begging for a New Game on Switch
August 4th marks the seventh anniversary of Pikmin 3 on Wii U. While Captain Olimar has appeared in the Super Smash Bros. series and a Pikmin platforming spin-off since, fans have been desperate to see a new entry in the real-time strategy series. Shigeru Miyamoto confirmed development of a new entry in the Pikmin series quite some time ago, but there has been no news regarding Pikmin 4 since 2017. That hasn't stopped fans from hoping, however, and many would even be willing to settle for a Nintendo Switch port of Pikmin 3. In honor of the game's anniversary, fans took to social media to share their future hopes for the franchise!
The game has earned a lot of love over the years!
Happy 7th birthday #Pikmin3! I'll never forget this phenomenal game.— Turtle™ (@TurtleTrademark) August 4, 2020
We can dream, right?
today is the seventh anniversary of pikmin 3’s american release therefore I am legally obligated to tweet about pikmin 4
what if pikmin 4 was revealed
that would be funny i think— Andruw (@MrYoshi_02) August 4, 2020
Come on, Nintendo.
Pikmin 3 came out 7 years ago. Overdue for Pikmin 4— Petey(PGC) (@spot_secret) August 4, 2020
Fans are waiting with bated breath!
Happy birthday to Pikmin 3 I guess... it’s been 7 years.... cliffhanger ending.... still no sign of Pikmin 4............................— Scoobis04 (@scoobis04) August 4, 2020
Port or sequel, fans just want something!
I've been hoping for Pikmin 3 on Switch since 2017.— Mirth Mouser (@MirthMouser) August 4, 2020
It's what keeps me going.
Switch would give the game a much bigger audience.
PIKMIN 3 DELUXE. PLEASE! https://t.co/lSbLPQSGky— Poi (@RealPoipole2020) August 4, 2020
Not everyone wants a port, though.
I swear if we waited 7 years for a port and not Pikmin 4 ima riot https://t.co/557UIPCZpd— MikePM (@PRyugen) August 5, 2020
Don't even joke about that.
What if Hey Pikmin on the 3DS was just Pikmin 4 LOL— FlamingQuilava #BlackLivesMatter (@FlamingQuilava1) August 4, 2020
