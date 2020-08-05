On Pikmin 3's Seventh Anniversary, Fans Are Begging for a New Game on Switch

By Marc Deschamps

August 4th marks the seventh anniversary of Pikmin 3 on Wii U. While Captain Olimar has appeared in the Super Smash Bros. series and a Pikmin platforming spin-off since, fans have been desperate to see a new entry in the real-time strategy series. Shigeru Miyamoto confirmed development of a new entry in the Pikmin series quite some time ago, but there has been no news regarding Pikmin 4 since 2017. That hasn't stopped fans from hoping, however, and many would even be willing to settle for a Nintendo Switch port of Pikmin 3. In honor of the game's anniversary, fans took to social media to share their future hopes for the franchise!

Are you a fan of Pikmin 3? Would you like to see a port or sequel on Switch? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!

Keep reading to find out what gamers are saying about Pikmin 3!

