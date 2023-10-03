Nintendo Switch's Exclusive Batman Trilogy Gets Delayed

Rocksteady Studios' Batman: Arkham games are still coming to the Nintendo Switch, but that release will take just a bit longer than the publisher, Warner Bros., initially said. Originally scheduled to release on the Nintendo console on October 13th, the trio of games wrapped into one package will now be releasing on December 1st instead. A statement from Warner Bros. about the collection's delay said that this extra time spent working on the games in lieu of the delay will be used to make sure the trilogy is the "best possible experience on the Nintendo Switch."

The trilogy was officially announced back in June after some leaks spoiled the initial reveal with Warner Bros. and Nintendo saying at the time that this set of Batman games would be releasing "exclusively for Nintendo Switch" this year. Anyone who's played any of Rocksteady's Batman games and even those who haven't will be able to tell you that all of these games have been playable elsewhere, and there's even been a collection of the games and the DLC released already. Never have they been on the Nintendo Switch, however -- the trio of Batman games in one package is called the Batman: Arkham Collection while Nintendo's version of that is called Batman: Arkham Trilogy instead.

Batman: Arkham Trilogy's New Release Date

The succinct statement shared by the Batman Arkham Twitter account set the new date for the release and provided a bit of context on the delay.

"Batman: Arkham Trilogy for Nintendo Switch will now launch on December 1,2023," the statement said. "More time is needed to bring players the best possible experience on Nintendo Switch. We apologize to fans who are excited to play this version of the trilogy. Thank you for your patience."

October was a pretty packed month already with games like Assassin's Creed Mirage, Detective Pikachu Returns, Forza Motorsport, Marvel's Spider-Man 2, Super Mario Bros. Wonder, and Alan Wake 2 coming out this month, and most people looking forward to these on-the-go versions of the games have probably already played them before on a different console anyway, so the delay hopefully won't leave people longing too much.

What's in the Batman: Arkham Trilogy?

The Batman: Arkham Trilogy for the Nintendo Switch includes three different games: it has Batman: Arkham Asylum, Batman: Arkham City, and Batman: Arkham Knight. The trilogy also includes all of the DLCs that were released for the games in the past. While Rocksteady made the original Arkham games, this trilogy rerelease is being handled by Turn Me Up Games, a company specializing in ports for the Nintendo Switch including the Borderlands: Legendary Collection, Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1+2, and It Takes Two.

However, if you're big on physical media, you should know that you won't be getting the physical versions of the Switch games in full. That's because only one of the games, Arkham Asylum, comes on a physical cartridge. The others ones will all be available as downloaded codes included in the package.