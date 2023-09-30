Nintendo Switch Users Warned About New Game Causing Issues for Consoles

Over on the Nintendo Switch reddit page, several Nintendo Switch owners have warned that a new game is causing console issues. The new game in question is actually F-Zero 99, a free new game that was revealed and released during the recent Nintendo Direct via Nintendo Switch Online. If you're not a Nintendo Switch Online subscriber, you don't need to worry about any of this as the game is only playable with a Nintendo Switch Online subscription. If you are a Nintendo Switch Online subscriber though, you may want to reconsider playing the new battle royale game.

It's unclear why this is happening, but players are reporting that the game is causing image persistence issues. If you're not familiar with what this is, it's the LCD and plasma display equivalent of screen burn-in, however, unlike screen burn, the effect is typically temporary.

Right now, it's not entirely clear if this is a software or a hardware issue, but there's been an increasing number of reports lately and all have cited F-Zero 99, suggesting it's the game that's, at the very least, triggering the problem. Thankfully, many of the reports have confirmed that the issue has either gone away upon restarting the console, starting up a new application, or just disappeared over time.

At the moment of publishing, Nintendo has not commented on this issue. If this changes, we will be sure to update the story accordingly. Further, if an update is released for the game that fixes the issue we will also be sure to update the story as well, but so far neither of these things have happened. In the meantime, while the issue seems to be a temporary one, and thus a minor one, it may be wise to wait a bit longer on the game just to make sure it's nothing more than this. It's also worth noting that if it's a software issue, and it appears to be, this will not only effect the the screen of the device but TV screens if you use the console in docked mode.

