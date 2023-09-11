Nintendo Switch 2 Report Leaks Major Details on Powerful New Console

A new report about the rumored Nintendo Switch 2 has surfaced online. Parts of the new report simply echo previous reports about the next Nintendo console, but there are also parts that reveal new information. Included in the report is information about the Nintendo Switch 2 release date, games running on the Switch 2, and some of the specs of the next-gen machine. And all of the information comes the way of Nintendo insider and leaker, Nate the Hate, a fairly reliable source when it comes to Nintendo information.

According to the Nintendo leaker, "March 2024" was a date being discussed at Gamescom, where it's now been reported by many that Nintendo was showing off its new console behind closed doors to developers. That said, Nate the Hate notes he is unclear if this is the release date or the reveal date. Whatever the case, a 2024 release seems locked in if this information is accurate. Unfortunately, what's also unclear is whether the machine will be backward compatible with the current Switch. Others have reported it will be, but Nate the Hate notes there is no clarity on this subject at the moment.

The report then switches to information we've largely already heard through different sources. It's noted that that one of the demos Nintendo showed off was a demo of The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild running at 4k 60 frames per second. This demo also featured instant loading times, a huge jump from the loading times of the game on the current Switch, which can be up to 30 seconds.

The other demo featured The Matrix Awakens: An Unreal Engine 5 Experience, a tech demo meant to show off Unreal Engine 5, but more notably was used to advertise the technical capabilities of the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S. To this end, the demo supposedly looked just like it does on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S, but actually with better ray tracing. Coupling this, the DLSS being used was DLSS 3.5.

This is, unfortunately, where the report ends. Of course, what is here should be taken with a grain of salt. This is unofficial information, and it comes from a source who has been off the mark in the past. So far, the report has not drawn out Nintendo with any type of comment or statement. We don't expect this to change, but if it does, we will be sure to update the story accordingly.