Nintendo Switch Sale Makes $40 Game Just $2

There are nearly 3,000 Nintendo Switch games currently on sale over on the Nintendo Switch eShop. The vast majority of these deals are either for shovelware games not even worth $0.01 or the savings are very inconsequential. And with the Nintendo Switch 2 rumored to be on the horizon, now is not the time to be digging deep into your pockets. Rather, it's the time to save. To this end, if you need something new to play on your Nintendo Switch before Super Mario Bros. Wonder releases, and you've already exhausted Persona 5 Royal with your seventh playthrough, then look no further than a few Switch games on sale for just $2. And considering two of these three games are normally $20 a pop, and the third is normally $40, the deals represents a considerable opportunity for savings.

The two games that normally cost $20 are only $2 until September 11. After September 11, they will revert back to their normal price points. The same applies for the $40, but it has a deadline of September 12. For context, September 11 is this coming Monday, while September 12 is this coming Tuesday.

$20 Games for $2

State of Mind – "Berlin, 2048 – The world is on the brink. Lack of resources, illnesses caused by polluted air and water, crime on the rise, war. Governments and companies promise remedies through technological progress. Drones and humanoid robots replace humans in the public sector, everything is interconnected, surveillance has become omnipresent. Richard Nolan is one of the few journalists openly criticizing this development. When he wakes up in hospital after an explosion and finds that his wife and son have mysteriously vanished, Richard realizes: he and his family have become more than just bystanders in a storm of rivaling ideas pertaining humankind's salvation between dystopian reality and digital utopia. Instead, they find themselves right at the center of it."

AER Memories of Old – "The gods of old are forgotten, lost in the events that shattered the world, leaving only fragments of islands in the sky. This mystic world of endless skies, colorful islands and ancient ruins is in danger of falling into darkness. As one of the last few shapeshifters, you are sent on a pilgrimage to the Land of Gods. Uncover the secrets that will help save reality itself."

$40 Game for $2

This War of Mine: Complete Edition – "In This War Of Mine you do not play as an elite soldier, rather a group of civilians trying to survive in a besieged city; struggling with lack of food, medicine and constant danger from snipers and hostile scavengers. The game provides an experience of war seen from an entirely new angle."

