Next Nintendo Direct Rumored to Feature Princess Peach Game

Princess Peach is finally getting her own Nintendo Switch game at some point next year, but that's basically all that we know about the game right now. Hopefully that'll be changing soon, however, now that the Princess Peach game has been counted among several different games that are rumored to make an appearance during the next Nintendo Direct. We'll apparently be getting a name for the game, the rumors suggest, and will perhaps figure out what players will actually be doing as Princess Peach in the Super Mario character's first standalone game since the previous one released for the Nintendo DS.

The rumor about the Princess Peach game's upcoming appearance comes from Pyoro, the Nintendo leaker who's accurately shared information about plans for Nintendo Directs and new game announcements in the past. It's worth pointing out first, however, that Nintendo hasn't actually announced a new Nintendo Direct at this time, so we're operating off of that rumor first, but considering how many insiders and leakers have come forward to back up claims of a direct, people have moved onto speculating on what'll be there.

Princess Peach at the Next Nintendo Direct

In a tweet shared Saturday morning after numerous other tweets alluded to what might appear during the Nintendo Direct, Pyoro said "It's finally Princess Peach showtime. The insider also called out one naysayer who suggested that the game wouldn't get a name during the event which suggests that it will indeed finally be named. For context, it's so far only been referred to as an untitled Princess Peach game with only the brief teaser shared below by Nintendo to speak of when it comes to details

いよいよピーチ姫のショータイムだ — Pyoro (@Pyoro_X) September 9, 2023

"Princess Peach will star as the main character in her own new game, which will be available in 2024," Nintendo said previously about the Princess Peach game shown off in June's Nintendo Direct. "Stay tuned for more information about this game in the future."

The only footage of the Princess Peach game that we have right now came from that previous Nintendo Direct, too, and shows the Mario character taking the stage to stand on a platform which appears to give her a power-up of some sort, but the presentation cuts short of telling us what's actually happening to her.

Nintendo Direct Rumors

Beyond the Princess Peach game, what else is supposed to be at the next Nintendo Direct? All of this is the subject of speculation and rumors, of course, but we've got no shortage of those right now to give indications of what might show up.

According to the same leaker, new Donkey Kong and F-Zero games for the Nintendo Switch will be present at the Nintendo Direct. More recently, Pyoro said that there'd be remastered Nintendo DS and Nintendo Wii games. Metroid Prime 4 rumors are also afoot, but Metroid fans probably won't be getting their hopes up too much given how long it's been since we've seen anything on the game.