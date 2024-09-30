Nintendo Switch 2 Exclusive RPG Potentially Cancelled

A new report relays word that the exclusive to a Nintendo Switch exclusive, which was presumably going to be a Nintendo Switch 2 exclusive game, has reportedly been cancelled. The first game hails from the year 2022, a year Nintendo gamers were treated to the likes of Xenoblade Chronicles 3, Splatoon 3, Persona 5 Royal, Pokemon Legends Arceus, Bayonetta 3, Portal Companion Collection, Chained Echoes, NieR Automata, Tunic, Neon White, 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim, Inscryption, It Takes Two, Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope, Kirby and the Forgotten Land, and much more. It was also the year tactical role-playing fans were treated to Triangle Strategy, a game that was exclusive to the Switch when it released, and has only ever since come to PC.

A sequel to this game has not been announced by Square Enix, but according to a report, it was in development, however, it was recently cancelled according to the same report. The new rumor comes the way of an X account that goes by the Name Ryan from the Bronx, who used to previously go by Midori, a fairly reliable leaker.

The leaker doesn't divulge much about the now cancelled project, but notes it was real but has since been cancelled. There is no word of how long it was in development for or when it was intending to release. There is also no mention of platforms, but it was presumably going to be a Nintendo exclusive considering the first game was. To this end, a Nintendo Switch 2 version would have no doubt been in the cards given the game's estimated release and the estimated release of the Nintendo Switch 2. That said, this bit is speculation.

As always, take the speculation -- and the rumor that the speculation is derived from -- with a pinch of salt. Right now, there is no way to verify either. That said, the source in question is fairly reliable.

At the moment of publishing, none of the implicated parties -- Square Enix, Nintendo, nor anyone involved with the first game's development -- has commented on this rumor and speculation. We don't suspect this to change for a few reasons, but if it does, we will update the story accordingly.

