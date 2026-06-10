Two Classic PS2 RPGs Are Coming to Nintendo Switch 2 Soon

A pair of the most beloved RPGs to ever appear on the PlayStation 2 will soon be making their way to Nintendo Switch 2 platforms. While by no means definitive, the PS2 has arguably the greatest catalog of role-playing games in history. Entries in franchises like Persona, Kingdom Hearts, Dragon Quest, Shin Megami Tensei, Wild Arms, Suikoden, Tales, and so many others were released on PS2 throughout the console’s life cycle. Now, arguably the most popular RPG franchise of all on PS2 is set to get a new release on Switch 2 that will come with some big improvements.

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As of this week, Square Enix announced that it’s bringing Final Fantasy X and Final Fantasy X-2 to Nintendo Switch 2 next month on July 23rd. While there have been countless Final Fantasy games released over the years, Final Fantasy X and its sequel are arguably two of the most popular in the franchise’s history. Not only were the games immediately praised upon their respective launches on PS2 in 2001 and 2003, but they have continued to be relevant in the decades to follow as Square Enix has remastered each title in a bundle dubbed Final Fantasy X/X-2 HD Remaster. Now, it’s this version of the game that will be released on Switch 2.

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While Final Fantasy X/X-2 HD Remaster has already been available on the original Nintendo Switch since 2019, this new version on Switch 2 is going to contain some notable upgrades. Specifically, the resolution on Switch 2 will be noticeably better on Nintendo’s latest console when compared to its predecessor. In addition, Square Enix will also be adding high-speed mode and the ability to turn off random encounters, both of which have never been seen in previous console ports of Final Fantasy X/X-2 HD Remaster. Because of this, the Switch 2 might now be the best place to experience this remastered collection moving forward.

As for its price, Square Enix is releasing Final Fantasy X/X-2 HD Remaster at a value of $49.99. Unfortunately, those who already own the previous version of the game on Nintendo Switch won’t be able to upgrade to the Switch 2 iteration by paying a smaller fee. Those who are interested in picking up Final Fantasy X/X-2 HD Remaster for Switch 2 can pre-order it now on the Nintendo eShop.

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