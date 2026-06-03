PS2 Remaster Gets New Release Date After Sudden Delay

An upcoming remake of a classic PS2 game has been given a new release date after being suddenly delayed at the start of 2026. Perhaps now more than ever, games from the PlayStation 2 era are starting to get remastered and remade at an incredibly high clip. In recent years, this has resulted in new versions of games like Silent Hill 2, Resident Evil 4, Persona 3, and Metal Gear Solid 3, among many others. Now, this trend is set to continue later this fall with a remaster of a PS2 title that first hit the console in 2001.

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Announced by publisher Koei Tecmo, a new release date for Dynasty Warriors 3: Complete Edition Remastered has finally been given. Back in January, Koei Tecmo revealed that it was indefinitely delaying its overhauled version of Dynasty Warriors 3 just a little over a month before its launch. The move was seen as a bizarre and concerning one from fans, especially since Koei Tecmo didn’t provide even a new release window for the game in the wake of the delay.

Fortunately, this situation hasn’t has now resulted in good news as Dynasty Warriors 3: Complete Edition Remastered is slated to drop on October 1st. The game will be arriving across PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch 2, and PC platforms and will represent the most feature-complete version of Dynasty Warriors 3 and its expansion, Dynasty Warriors 3: Xtreme Legends, that has ever come about.

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Outside of simply confirming this new release date, Koei Tecmo also revealed that this Dynasty Warriors remaster will have some connections to the most recent entry in the series. Specifically, Ziluan from Dynasty Warriors: Origins will be added to the game as a new playable character. Additionally, new mechanics, systems, and side stories will also be brought into the experience, which will make Dynasty Warriors 3: Complete Edition Remastered substantially different from what players may have already played on PS2 platforms some 25 years ago.

Whether or not other games in the Dynasty Warriors saga will also get this remastered treatment in the future has yet to be confirmed by Koei Tecmo, as the success of this release will likely determine whether or not we get more modernizations. Still, for those who grew up playing Dynasty Warriors 3 and have been itching to return to it, this remaster seems to have a lot of promise.

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