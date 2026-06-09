New Final Fantasy Game Announced by Square Enix (And It’s Perfect For Old-School Fans)

Square Enix has announced a new Final Fantasy game that is perfect for old-school fans of the RPG franchise. Over the past decade or so, some Final Fantasy fans have been somewhat put off by the mainline direction of the series. While titles like Final Fantasy XVI and the Final Fantasy VII Remake/Rebirth have been well-received, longtime fans have been disappointed to see the series become more action-centric, which has abandoned its turn-based roots. Fortunately, Square Enix seems to have heard these criticisms loud and clear and is now looking to give fans a new installment in the franchise that should be more in line with what they’ve wanted.

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Revealed today as part of Nintendo’s latest Direct, Square Enix unveiled Final Fantasy Resonance. This new spin-off in the Final Fantasy saga will be the first to feature Square’s hugely popular HD-2D visual style, which has previously been seen in games like Octopath Traveler, the Dragon Quest 1-3 remakes, and Live A Live. Not only will this lead to Resonance looking more akin to the classic games in the series, but it will also contain turn-based combat, which is much more in line with the earliest Final Fantasy titles.

As for its story, Final Fantasy Resonance is set to revolve around a new character named Rain, who is a commander in the land of Grandshelt. While Rain will be the main focus of Resonance, classic Final Fantasy characters will also appear in the game in the form of “Visions” which can be summoned. Cloud from Final Fantasy VII is perhaps the most prominent character to have been confirmed for Resonance so far, with countless others planned to be included as well.

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“Rain, commander of the airship squadron, receives a royal decree—investigate the Earth Shrine, where the magical barrier protecting it has waned, and determine the cause together with Lasswell, his childhood friend and deputy commander,” says the game’s synopsis. “Upon reaching the innermost chamber of the shrine, the two encounter a mysterious man clad in black armor. Overwhelmed by his immense power, Rain and Lasswell are defeated, and the Earth Crystal is shattered before their eyes. […] To protect the remaining Crystals scattered across the world, Rain and Lasswell set out on a journey in pursuit of Veritas of the Dark, joined by Fina, the mysterious girl they met in Grandshelt.”

Although Final Fantasy Resonance was announced in the newest Nintendo Direct, the game won’t be exclusive to Nintendo platforms. Instead, it will be playable across PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch 2, Nintendo Switch, and PC. Resonance will also be launching relatively soon, as the game is confirmed to be arriving later this fall on October 22nd.

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