Nintendo Games Reportedly Increasing in Price With Switch 2, Here's By How Much

Nintendo Switch 2 games are reportedly going to be more expensive than current Nintendo Switch games. Nintendo has yet to officially announce its next console, but according to a plethora of rumors and leaks, it is a successor to the Nintendo Switch and releasing next year. And when you consider the massive success of the Switch, this isn't that surprising. That said, while the Switch 2 may end up being similar in concept and design to the current model, it's releasing in a far different, and more hostile economy. Out of control inflation has made everything more expensive, including the cost of making and shipping games. It's also devalued the money that is made on the sale of games. As a result, everyone has been increasing the price of their games, minus Nintendo, but this is apparently changing.

When Nintendo released The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom this year, it charged $70 for it. This is the only game it did this with though. Throughout the Nintendo Switch generation, it never charged more than $60 other than this one time. PlayStation and Xbox only charged $60 during the PS4 and Xbox One generation as well, but increased their ceiling to $70 with the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S. And now that Nintendo has its new console it is reportedly following suit.

The report comes the way of Nintendo insider, Zippo, a fairly well-known and fairly reliable source when it comes to Nintendo. According to the leaker, Nintendo is bumping $60 games to $70. This means major, mainline installments in series such as Mario, Mario Kart, Zelda, Fire Emblem, Super Smash Bros, Animal Crossing, Splatoon, Metroid, and more will cost an extra $10 a pop. Over the course of an entire console generation this obviously adds up pretty quickly, so it's a major, albeit unsurprising, development, assuming it is true.

"Yes, the dreaded day is almost here. It's not something people want to hear, but it is happening," claims Zippo. "Yes, Nintendo's next generation games will be priced higher than the last-gen by ten dollars."

Of course, take this information with a grain of salt, but you don't need a report to predict this happening. This is always seemed likely, but right now nothing is official, which means it is still possible this won't happen. As for Nintendo, it has not commented on this report. We don't anticipate this changing for a variety of reasons, but if it does, we will be sure to update the story accoridngy.