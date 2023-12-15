Nintendo 3DS Game Gets Surprise Update Filled With New Content

The Nintendo 3DS eShop closed this year, making it impossible for owners to download new games. However, it is possible to still download updates for games, and apparently developers can still add new ones. After a long time coming, the 3DS game Fragrant Story was updated to version 1.2. The Papaya's Path DLC brings with it a bunch of promised content, including a longer story mode with new campaigns. While this doesn't help anyone that didn't already buy the game, developer Squire Games has revealed that "a small final batch" of physical copies of Fragrant Story will be made available, which would allow others to enjoy this new content.

A video for the update can be found below.

Pre-orders for the physical release of Fragrant Story are available right now, and will be shipping in January 2024. The physical release will be accompanied by a two-disc soundtrack, and that should hold a lot of appeal to RPG fans, as some of the music in Fragrant Story was composed by Hitoshi Sakomoto, who previously worked on games like Final Fantasy Tactics.

Death of the 3DS

News of Fragrant Story's update is surprising to say the least! The death of the 3DS eShop came as a big disappointment earlier this year, with many noting that a number of games that would become lost media as a result. The fact that Fragrant Story could be updated means that other games could potentially get that treatment as well. It's not nearly as exciting as a wholly new game being offered on the 3DS eShop, but perhaps Nintendo's old handheld still has some (limited) life left in it.

Best 3DS Games

While 3DS owners cannot buy games on the eShop, new games can still be purchased on the secondary market. Surprisingly enough, games for the old handheld remain surprisingly affordable on sites like eBay, particularly games published by Nintendo. Many of the system's best games remain stranded on the platform, including favorites like The Legend of Zelda: A Link Between Worlds, Kirby: Planet Robobot, and Pokemon Ultra Sun and Ultra Moon. It's likely some of those games will end up ported to other platforms in the future, but many of the more obscure games won't get that same treatment.

That said, some of the system's games have actually made their way to Nintendo Switch over the last few years, including Miitopia and Resident Evil Revelations. In 2024, Nintendo will also release an enhanced version of Luigi's Mansion: Dark Moon on Switch, titled Luigi's Mansion 2 HD. Obviously, these versions lack any of the stereoscopic 3D effects that were present in the 3DS versions, but at least they can be accessed by the general public; that's more than can be said about a lot of other games.

[H/T: Nintendo Life]