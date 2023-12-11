GameStop's Best Nintendo Switch Deal Now Gives You Game for Just $0.99

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

GameStop regularly makes PlayStation and Xbox games dirt cheap, but it's not so common for it do the same with Nintendo Switch games. And when it does do this, it usually limits the deals to pre-owned copies of the game. Meanwhile, on the Nintendo eShop, a game can not be discounted to cheaper than $1.99. So, when Nintendo Switch games are extra dirt cheap, it's especially notable. To this end, GameStop currently has two huge Nintendo Switch deals -- one of which makes a $40 game just $1 and another that makes a $20 game just $2 -- and both are for brand-new copies, not pre-owned.

Of course, these deals are only available for a limited time, but how brief the window of opportunity is, we don't know. GameStop does not disclose this information. What we do know is this the cheapest we've seen either game on GameStop, and it's unlikely either will be this cheap anytime soon after this deal expires.

As for the games, they are Call of Juarez Gunslinger from Techland, the studio best known for the Dying Light series, and WWE 2K Battlegrounds from Saber Interactive, the team perhaps best known for the World War Z game. Below, you can read more about each games and check out trailers for each game:

GameStop's Cheapest Nintendo Switch Games

Call of Juarez Gunslinger -- $1.98 – See at GameStop

"From the dust of a gold mine to the dirt of a saloon, Call of Juarez Gunslinger is a real homage to the Wild West tales. Live the epic and violent journey of a ruthless bounty hunter on the trail of the West's most notorious outlaws. Blurring the lines between man and myth, this adventure made of memorable encounters unveils the untold truth behind some of the greatest legends of the Old West."

WWE 2K Battlegrounds -- $0.99 – See at GameStop

"The world of WWE is your battleground with all-new, over the top, in-your-face arcade action as your favorite WWE Superstars and Legends battle it out in outlandish interactive environments around the world. Compete in your favorite match types with an arsenal of exaggerated maneuvers, special abilities, and devastating power-ups, including Steel Cage, Royal Rumble, Fatal Four Way and more, as Mauro Ranallo and Jerry "The King" Lawler call all the mayhem! Are you ready to enter the battleground?"