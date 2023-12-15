Nintendo Fans Say New Switch Game "Is One of the Best Games I've Played"

Nintendo fans are calling a recent Switch game, a Switch exclusive, one of the best games they've ever played. Back in 1996, gamers were treated to some all-time greats Super Mario 64, Tomb Raider, Enemy Zero, Pokémon Red and Blue, Crash Bandicoot, Mario Kart 64, Tekken 2, Resident Evil, The Elder Scrolls II: Daggerfall, Wave Race 64, Command and Conquer: Red Alert, Sid Meier's Civilization II, Virtua Fighter 2, Star Ocean, Quake, Wipeout XL, and many other great games. For many, it is the single greatest year in gaming history. And in a year like 1996 it is easy to forget many great games, such as Super Mario RPG, a game many missed back in the day and didn't experience until this year when Nintendo released a remake for the Switch last month.

Upon release, the remake garnered an 84 on Metacritic, a few points lower than the 89 the original got. And in a year where Nintendo released both Super Mario Bros. Wonder and The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, it has flown under the radar a bit, but not the radar of the Nintendo Switch Reddit page, which recently piled on praise for the game.

"Super Mario RPG is one of the best games I've played," reads one of the top posts on the Nintendo Switch Reddit page. "This is a small appreciation post for Super Mario RPG.... I'm not too used to turn based strategy mechanics in games, outside of a little bit of time I spent with Persona 5 and Final Fantasy 12. Super Mario RPG introduced the concept beautifully and had one of the most addictive and engaging gameplay loops with this mechanic ever! The graphics are great and every single character is endearing...Nintendo nailed yet another game release!"

In the comments, most users of the Reddit page echo the sentiment. Of course, much of what can be praised about the remake also applies to the original game.

"It has so much charm and I love it. I finished it yesterday and it was awesome. I loved the charm of the game," reads one of the top comments. "Absolutely love that people get to experience this gem of a game, either for the first time, or in a new remastered package," adds a second popular comment.

Of course, not everyone is going to agree with these very positive reviews of the game, let alone call it one of the best games they have ever played, but there's enough praise here and elsewhere to certainly encourage everyone to check it out who has never experienced the all-time classic.