Nintendo Job Listing Mentions "Next-Generation Platforms" and "Cross-Platform Development"

A new and official Nintendo job listing may contain some information on a new next-gen Nintendo machine. According to most rumors and reports, the next Nintendo console is on the horizon and it's a Nintendo Switch successor. That said, while Nintendo has teased here and there that it working on the future of the company, it's not provided any substantal tease on what fans can expect. Unfortunately, this new job listing doesn't really change that, but it does provide some interesting nuggets of information. For example, the job listing mentions "cross-platform development." If this references hardware, then it means the Switch and whatever is next can't be too far off from each other in terms of specs and design if there is going to be cross-gen development.

"The goal will be to aim for and go beyond state-of-the-art solutions in these fields, targeting current and next generation Nintendo platforms," reads the job listing. "It will be necessary to collaborate with game developers to bring new technologies to the market. The operating environments are Windows/Linux, and the Nintendo consoles' OS and SDK. Nintendo is an international company, and employees are expected to collaborate in a multicultural environment. This position is the starting point for the applicant but does not define a limit; we strive to facilitate personal development within the company and expect our employees to learn and be able to express their full potential."

It's worth noting the job listing in question comes from Nintendo European Research Development, who largely speciflize in software and things like emulation. They aren't a hardware department of Nintendo. So, it's hard to know how much or how little should be made of this. It mentions "cross-platform development" and the "next generation Nintendo platforms," but there's not enough context to know what exactly is meant by this. What can be confidently said is NERD is working with the future of Nintendo in mind, which suggests the next Nintendo console could be on the horizon.

At the moment of publishing, Nintendo has not commented on this job listing nor the speculation it has created. We don't expect this to change for a variety of reasons, but if it does, we will be sure to update the story accordingly.