Nintendo Switch Users Growing Tired of "eShop Spam"

Nintendo Switch users are making it known that they're tired of "spam" appearing on the platform's eShop. Since the launch of the Switch back in 2017, the eShop has been a way for Nintendo users to buy games on the console in a digital capacity. Despite being so widely used, though, Nintendo itself hasn't made many tweaks to the eShop over the years, despite many criticisms aimed at the storefront. Now, with the Switch 2 on the horizon, Nintendo fans are making it known that spam needs to be addressed with the next iteration of the eShop.

In a recent thread over on the official Nintendo Switch subreddit, many expressed their frustration when it comes to the simple act of searching for games on the marketplace. Rather than being given the game that is desired when manually searching for it on the eShop, Switch owners have found themselves bombarded, or spammed, with games of similar genres. Worst of all, many smaller video game publishers take advantage of this system and release a variety of bundles as separate listings on the eShop to completely take up the real estate on the store. This makes it that much harder to discover new titles, let alone find specifically what one might be looking for.

Outside of these problems with spam, others on Reddit noted that the eShop itself still runs incredibly poorly, especially in comparison to other platforms. Rather than being snappy when poking around the storefront or searching for various games, the eShop continues to take forever to load. While this makes some sense given that the Switch's hardware is more limited compared to the likes of PlayStation and Xbox, this still makes for a rough user experience.

"The Switch is not super powerful, but it should be powerful enough to load a web page with a few small images in it without getting that slow," said user bighi. "I don't how they can be that incompetent with their store. It's what makes them money! Even my 13 year old laptop can load a tiny web page much faster than the Switch."

Currently, Nintendo hasn't responded to these complaints and it's unlikely to do so. In fact, with the Switch itself in the final months or years of its life cycle, there's a good chance that Nintendo won't end up pushing out any additional updates or improvements for the eShop. At this point, all we can do is hope that the next marketplace that Nintendo makes available on its next consoles is a huge step up compared to what exists at the moment.

