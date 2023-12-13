Nintendo Switch Year in Review Now Available

2023 is quickly drawing to a close, and Nintendo Switch fans can now check out their own personalized year in review. For anyone that hasn't done this in the past, Nintendo will tally up all the hours that a user has spent with Nintendo Switch, and then break it down by games played, hours spent per month, and more. It's a fun way to see exactly how much time you spent with certain games, and with the system itself. Friends can then share those numbers with one another, and on social media.

Nintendo's Tweet announcing the 2023 year in review can be found below. Readers interested in having that data compiled can do so right here.

Xbox and PlayStation offer similar services, and their year in review options went live yesterday. The amount of hours that gamers spend on their system of choice is often a point of pride, and a way to show just how passionate they are about gaming as a medium.

Nintendo Switch in 2023

Now that the year in review option is live, it will be interesting to see how many hours players spent with Nintendo Switch. The system had a particularly good year, with a number of critically and commercially successful games, including The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, Super Mario Bros. Wonder, Pikmin 4, and Metroid Prime Remastered. It's a safe bet that those four games saw a lot of play time this year; Tears of the Kingdom and Super Mario Bros. Wonder landed the top two spots on my personal year in review!

2023 might have been one of the very best years the console has ever had, which is pretty impressive considering the system has been on the market for nearly 7 years. Usually by this point in a system's lifespan, the number of quality games starts to dry up, but clearly that has not been the case with Switch!

Nintendo in 2024

So far, several exclusive first-party games have been announced for Nintendo Switch in 2024, including Another Code: Recollection, Mario vs. Donkey Kong, Princess Peach: Showtime!, Luigi's Mansion 2 HD, and Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door. Those games are all confirmed for 2024, but there's still no word whether this will finally be the year that Metroid Prime 4 is released; the game was announced in 2017, though Nintendo completely restarted development in 2019 when Retro Studios took over development.

There have been a number of rumors that suggest a new Nintendo console will be released in the second half of 2024, but the company has only offered a few official hints at things to come. At this time, the majority of first-party games announced for next year consists of remasters and remakes, and it's possible Nintendo is holding its biggest games for a new system. Unfortunately, there's no way of knowing for sure until we hear it from Nintendo!

