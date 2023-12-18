Nintendo Switch's Final Exclusive of 2023 Is Out Today

The final Nintendo Switch exclusive of 2023 is out today on the Nintendo eShop. Technically, the game in question, is a console exclusive, as it has been out on PC and mobile phones since earlier this year. And according to those who have played it, it is quite good. Since its release on Steam back on March 28, it has garnered 4,286 user reviews, 85 percent of which are positive, giving the game a "Very Positive" rating, the second highest rating you can on Steam. Meanwhile, on Metacritic, the game boasts a very respectable score of 84.

Developed by Free Lives -- the studio behind Bro Force, Genital Jousting, and Gorn -- and published by Devolver Digital, the mystery game is Terra Nil, which was announced for Nintendo Switch back on December 11, one week ago. To buy the game on Nintendo Switch, you will need to fork over $24.99, just like you need to do to own it on Steam. For this, you get a game that is five to ten hours long, but that offers plenty of replayability.

"Terra Nil is a game about transforming a barren, lifeless landscape into a thriving, vibrant ecosystem," reads an official blurb about the game, for those who know nothing about it. "Turn dead soil into fertile grassland, clean polluted oceans, plant sprawling forests, and create the ideal habitat for animals to call home. Then recycle your buildings and leave no trace that you were there. Reclaim the wasteland."

"Terra Nil is a perfect candidate for the Sit Back and Relax category at Steam Awards 2023," reads one of the aforementioned Steam user reviews. "So to answer the question, if I would recommend the game to you, I can say yes. It's a nice indie game from Devolver Digital publisher and Free Lives devs. You will get a nice eye candy game that can also teach you something about how climates work. I would like to see some sandbox editor where you will be able to create your own scenery, but I think this is a very good game that will clear your mind."

It's important to note this is not the final game coming to Nintendo Switch before the end of the year, though it close to the final Switch game of the year. However, every other game is either coming to other consoles or is already available via other consoles.